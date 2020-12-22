FLETCHER — Dee Ann Hill, owner of D&L Christmas Trees in Fletcher, says when the last of the remaining trees her late husband planted are gone, so will her tree farm.
Hill and her husband, LaRue, began the farm in 2005 after he retired from his second career as grounds superintendent for Elgin Public Schools after serving in the Army.
Hill said she and her husband began the business as a way to keep busy and sell Christmas trees and wreaths to local families. However, four years ago LaRue died, leaving dozens of trees in the backyard.
For the first few years after his death, Hill used the farm as a way to deal with his death and later, the death of her mother. Now, Hill says she’s ready to sell the last of the trees when they mature, and retire. As for what she’s going to do when she retires, Hill isn’t quite sure yet.
“I have a plan for no more trees,” Hill laughed. “I’ll figure something out eventually. Maybe I’ll probably put a cow or something back there, who knows.”
Although coming to an end, Hill said this season was her biggest ever. She said she didn’t sell many of her own trees, but sold 30 Christmas trees imported from Oregon and more wreathes than ever before.
“Military people love those trees from Oregon,” Hill said. “They’re really full and green, and they buy them up so fast.”
As far as when she’ll close the farm for good, she said judging from the trees left, it will be a couple of years until the last tree is gone.