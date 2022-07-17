FREDERICK — On Dec. 8, 1941, 19-year-old Dave Hamilton answered his country’s call to action by enlisting in the Army Air Force. America was just thrust into the greatest conflict the world had ever seen. Less than three years later, a 22-year-old Hamilton would be the tip of the spear of Operation Overlord — flying one of the first C-47s that dropped the first paratroopers behind enemy lines in Normandy during the early hours of June 6, 1944, as part of the Pathfinder Unit.
Saturday, on his 100th birthday, a spry and very capable Hamilton again climbed into the cockpit of a C-47 for one more paratrooper mission. It was a bit brighter outside. The plains of Southwest Oklahoma might not be the bombed-out French countryside. And the men — and women — who entrusted their lives to him were not paratroopers dropping into the unknown, but rather students of the Frederick World War II Airborne Demonstration Team.
“I feel wonderful about it,” said an excited Hamilton as he climbed out of the plane after nearly an hour in the air. “They let me fly in the left seat at 100 years-old. I never thought I’d have that happen. It happened today. It’s another good thing happening on my 100th birthday.”
Hamilton has been a longtime friend of the airborne demonstration team, visiting them multiple times over the last five years. So everyone involved wanted to do something special for the newly-christened centenarian. Not many people live to be a century old. Fewer are World War II veterans. Fewer still have the opportunity to relive their younger days behind the flight controls of the very same type of airplane they flew seven missions in Europe at the height of the world’s most devastating conflict. Hamilton is actually the last living Pathfinder pilot in the world. That puts him in a class all to his own.
“It felt wonderful to see the paratroopers,” he said. “It was just like the old days.”
During the early hours of July 16, 2022, Hamilton arrived at the Frederick Regional Airport. The inside of the hangar looked like the staging grounds in England with dozens of members waiting patiently with their jump gear. Hamilton surveyed the men and women before it was time to jump. As the sun crested over the horizon, they marched out to a pair of C-47 airplanes, Wild Kat and Boogie Baby, and boarded them ahead of takeoff. Hamilton followed — perhaps a bit slower than the young officer 78 years ago — but just as determined. The steps might have been a bit steeper than he remembered, but as soon as he got settled in, he felt right at home.
“Today brought back a lot of great memories for me,” he said. “This was something else.”
Hamilton would fly seven paratrooper missions over the course of 1944. After D-Day, he would again drop paratroopers in August over Dragoon in southern France. A month later, he flew five missions as part of Operation Market Garden in Holland. That was supposed to be the final operation that would bring the war to an end by Christmas. It didn’t work.
Instead, Hamilton would continue to fly relief missions for paratroopers, including an extremely dangerous mission on Dec. 23, 1944, to drop relief supplies to paratroopers — some of the very same paratroopers he dropped merely months before — pinned down by Nazi forces in Bastogne as part of the Battle of the Bulge.
“Normandy was the big day of my life in flying,” Hamilton said. “That was the biggest day of World War II, as far as I was concerned. That was something else.”
Hamilton would spend the rest of the war flying relief missions for Allied operations, including flying copious amounts of gasoline to Gen. George Patton during his march to Berlin. He also helped evacuate Patton’s wounded during that march. He would go on to receive four air medals, nine stars on his ETO campaign ribbon, two presidential unit citations, the Order of William from Holland and the French Legion of Honor. But the one honor that stayed with him the longest was the jump wings he received from the 82nd Airborne.
“They tell me, ‘your aircraft commander wanted to give us parachute wings,’” Hamilton recalled as he rubbed his lapel and made a pounding motion with his fist. “I still have the scar. It never heals.”
After victory was declared and the Axis Powers were seated, Hamilton retired from the Army Air Force into what he expected to be a quiet life. He maintained his military pilot skills by flying C-47s and C-54s for Trans Air, and then moved to Constellation commercial airliners for American Overseas Airline. By 1950, he rejoined the Army Air Force and began flying for the Military Air Transport Service as an operations officer. He would develop procedures that would be used to evacuate wounded soldiers from Korea. Three years later, Lt. Hamilton was promoted to Capt. Hamilton when he enlisted in flight school to learn how to fly jets.
“They gave me the star above my wings and I got promoted to captain,” he said. “After that, they send me to jet school and that was when we almost ended the Air Force.”
Hamilton would fly more than 50 missions in Korea as part of the 37th Bomber Squadron. He would receive the Distinguished Flying Cross, five additional air medals and two presidential unit citations. But his flying days would soon come to an end, and Hamilton would trade a cockpit for a desk. He joined the Energy Analysis and Diagnostic Center, where he helped with weapons development, including the sidewinder missile. History still wasn’t done with him, as he was among the men who discovered the first nuclear missile launch sites being built in Cuba during the Cold War while analyzing U2 spy plane photos. Hamilton looked back fondly on his days in the military during the Cold War.
“We were flying out of Bethel, Alaska at one point over the Diomede Islands and the Russians would send up planes and they’d wave at us and we’d wave back at them,” he said. “They weren’t allowed on one side of the Diomede, and we were told not to go on the other side because it was a court martial offense.”
In addition to the pair of C-47s that dropped paratroopers Saturday, a pair of A-26 bombers, Special Kay and Lady Liberty, were flown in to recognize the day. Hamilton had fond memories of those planes, as he flew one on multiple missions in Korea. Special Kay was altered from the one Hamilton remembered. Its nose was replaced with metal and six turrets for ground attacks — much different compared to the bombing missions Hamilton flew.
“I had a glass nose with a British medium-level bomb sight in mine,” he said. “It was very accurate. The highest bombs we dropped ere from 16,000 feet.”
Hamilton served as the guest of honor at Saturday’s gathering and will be in Frederick for several days, making appearances and speaking in town as part of his birthday celebration. For someone who tempted fate throughout two wars, Hamilton considers himself lucky to be alive — especially at 100 years-old. That’s what makes this week so special for him.
“It brought back a lot of great memories for me today,” he said. “I don’t know how I survived — good genes, I guess, and some bad aim for a lot of anti-aircraft guns. I’m very happy to be here, particularly among my friends. They’re just wonderful people.”