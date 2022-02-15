A vacant mobile home was destroyed by a large grass fire Monday afternoon that prompted an evacuation of several blocks of Southwest Jefferson.
Emergency Management representatives say the fire was a result of extreme fire conditions, and that fire danger will be higher today.
No injuries have been reported at this time.
The fire began about 1 p.m. in a field off Wolf Street, before spreading to Oak Tree Mobile Home Park, where all residents were evacuated.
Brent Baggett, Assistant Fire Chief and Public Information Officer for the Lawton Fire Department, said the exact cause of the fire has not yet been determined.
“It looks like it was accidental,” Baggett said. “That’s all we can say at this time.”
The fire burned through several acres of grass, coming within a few feet of some houses before being halted by firefighters. Lawton Fire Department was assisted by Flower Mound, Geronimo and Valley View firefighters, as well as Lawton police officers and representatives from Comanche County Emergency Management.
The fire was reported to be under control about 5 p.m., and was being monitored for further flair-ups. A full report on the cause and damage is expected sometime today, Baggett said.
Rachel Huey, assistant director of Comanche County Emergency Management, said that the cause of the fire’s rapid expansion was extremely dry weather.
“It’s been so, so dry, so even without much wind, fire danger is very high,” Huey said.
Huey said that fire danger for the county is expected to get much worse, especially today.
“Tuesday, the relative humidity is expected to be as low as 17 percent,” Huey said. “The wind will be blowing 25 to 30 mph, with gusts up to 45 mph. It could be a pretty rough day.”
Huey said that many people in Lawton do not know that the county is under a burn ban, which has exacerbated an already dangerous situation in the county.
“We put it out there on social media,” Huey said. “And it’s reported in the media all the time, but some people still don’t know about it.”