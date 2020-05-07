Sen. James Lankford, R-Oklahoma, was awarded the 2019 Award for Conservative Excellence by the American Conservative Union (ACU) Foundation for his voting record in 2019.
Lankford obtained an ACU rating of 95 percent, the second-highest in the U.S. Senate.
“I am grateful Oklahomans put their trust in me to press for our conservative values as a nation, including working to find areas of common ground across the aisle,” said Lankford. “As a nation, it’s important that we continue to pursue solutions to address debt and deficit issues, reduce federal regulations, end government shutdowns, cut red tape for our nation’s small businesses, and protect free speech and religious liberty. It’s important to have advocates such as ACU that share and continue to push these same values on behalf of our nation.”
In 2019, Lankford supported pro-life conservative priorities including the No Taxpayer Funding for Abortion and Abortion Insurance Full Disclosure Act, the Protect Funding for Women’s Health Care Act, and the Down Syndrome Discrimination by Abortion Prohibition Act. Lankford helped ensure the confirmations of qualified individuals to posts important to Oklahoma, including, Judges Jodi Dishman and Bernard Jones to the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Oklahoma and U.S. Attorney Tim Downing to serve Oklahoma.
Lankford also supported Executive Branch nominations to ensure President Trump has qualified, vetted individuals in his administration with the advice and consent of the Senate, the ACU said.
Lankford’s bills to protect taxpayer dollars in the federal grant process, the Grant Reporting Efficiency and Agreements Transparency (GREAT) Act, and the Representative Payee Fraud Prevention Act to protect federal retirement benefits from fraud, also were signed into law.