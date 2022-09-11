Inhofe visits FISTA

Retiring United States Sen. Jim Inhofe, R-OK, is greeted by FISTA Director James Taylor on June 27, at the Central Plaza site under construction. Taylor credits Inhofe with being “the everything” in bringing the innovation park central to military operations to Lawton. “I want to thank you for what your vision has done,” Taylor said as he greeted the long-time senator.

 File photo

Sen. James Lankford said the military will remain an important concern for Oklahoma’s federal delegation as the retirement of Sen. Jim Inhofe looms closer.

Inhofe will retire in January, after decades of being Oklahoma’s point man on all things military, to include the Southwest Oklahoma installations of Fort Sill and Altus Air Force Base.

Recommended for you