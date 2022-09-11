Sen. James Lankford said the military will remain an important concern for Oklahoma’s federal delegation as the retirement of Sen. Jim Inhofe looms closer.
Inhofe will retire in January, after decades of being Oklahoma’s point man on all things military, to include the Southwest Oklahoma installations of Fort Sill and Altus Air Force Base.
Lankford, elected to the Senate in 2015, is Oklahoma’s junior senator but if he wins re-election in November he will become the state’s senior senator. Lankford said while he doesn’t serve on the Senate Armed Services Committee as Inhofe does, he is a member of the Senate’s Homeland Security and Government Affairs Committee. He has long recognized the importance of Fort Sill, both to the state’s economy and to the world in general because of the personnel it trains and sends around the world.
Lankford said it’s a realization he has held since he served as congressman for Oklahoma’s Fifth Congressional District, explaining that while he represented Oklahoma’s central and eastern region in the U.S. House, he visited Fort Sill and he continues to visit the installation as a senator, including a tour on Friday.
He also is a frequent visitor to Altus Air Force Base, joking he and his wife Cindy have encountered people all over the world who have said they have ties to Oklahoma and when asked where, they inevitably respond “Altus.”
“I will carry on,” Lankford said of his plans to continue a sharp focus on the military, citing the importance to the nation’s security as well as the economic impact Oklahoma’s military installations have.
He said there are important components in Southwest Oklahoma tied to the military, citing Fort Sill and Altus Air Force Base, as well as the two U.S. Army Cross-Functional Teams housed at Fort Sill, BAE Systems in Elgin, and the FISTA Innovation Park being created in Central Plaza in downtown Lawton as work space for military defense contractors.
Lankford said he continues to remain invested in military and impacts from outside installation gates, such as the placement of wind farms. He said while those wind farms are important to energy, “we watch where wind farms are located” because the wrong placement of turbines could interfere with the air space over military installations.
Lankford said he also continues to remain invested in the FISTA, which has begun conversion of retail space inside Central Plaza into the first defense contractor space. FISTA officials are searching for funding to continue conversions of additional facilities, and Lankford said Oklahoma’s congressional delegation remains committed to finding funding to pay for that work.
He pointed to the benefits that FISTA is bringing, said the innovative setting is forging cooperative agreements among military, defense contractors, community entities and education institutions, saying those diverse elements are why the project is attracting attention outside Oklahoma.
“It is very important for the nation,” he said, of the impact technology developed in the FISTA will have on the military, adding the U.S. Army must continue to accelerate its modernization efforts to protect the nation.