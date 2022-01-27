Sen. James Lankford said Wednesday that political pressure had finally prompted Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer to retire.
While Breyer has not yet made that announcement, multiple media sources were reporting Wednesday Breyer had made the decision. There is no indication of when retirement would occur. Breyer, at 83, is the oldest member of the court and one of its three liberal justices.
Lankford — in Lawton Wednesday to meet with members of the Oklahoma Southwest Alliance — said Breyer’s decision was prompted by pressure being brought by those who want President Joe Biden to have an opportunity to appoint a justice to the Supreme Court, something Breyer’s retirement would allow.
“He was pushed hard to retire early,” Lankford said, adding there already are names “floating around” as potential replacements.
That replacement process involves the Senate — a simple majority of senators must vote to approve the President’s nominee — and Lankford said he believes that process can be done before the 2022 mid-term elections. Lankford said the process means a nominee will meet with every member of the Senate, but also will meet with the Senate Judiciary Committee for review and before a recommendation is taken to the full Senate. He said the process typically can take between two and five months.
“Definitely it can be done before the election,” Lankford said.