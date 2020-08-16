Negotiations on a new federal funding program for COVID-19 relief remains at an impasse, U.S. Sen. James Lankford said Thursday.
Lankford was in Lawton to meet with constituents and talk to the commanding general at Fort Sill as part of his continuing sessions with civic and community leaders throughout the state. Lankford said that while August traditionally is a month away from Washington for members of Congress, the digital communications methods that legislators have been using to stay connected during the pandemic also is keeping them linked this month, meaning business is continuing as usual.
Lankford said Senate members still are discussing the latest spending package that Congress is considering, but talks are at a stalemate because House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has said she will not resume talks unless the Senate first agrees to a $2 trillion package.
“That’s just not reasonable,” Lankford said, explaining that amount of funding is far beyond what is necessary to address the needs of states and governmental entities, especially when it comes on top of funding already allocated by Congress.
He said Pelosi wants $2 trillion when the needs of all 50 states, including every state agency, totals about $900 billion, under recent estimates. And, Lankford said governmental entities are having trouble spending the money they already have been allocated. While Oklahoma is spending some — but not all — of the COVID-19 allocation it has, some states have spent only 6 percent to 20 percent of their earlier allocations, he said.
Many cities don’t need the additional revenue, Lankford said, noting, for example, that while larger cities in Oklahoma are reporting sales tax loss, smaller cities and towns actually have reported significant increases because their residents are keeping their dollars local by shopping at home. And, schools that already have been allocated $30 billion are targeted for additional COVID-19 funding that totals more than they would receive in a normal year.
“Why give money to entities that don’t need it?” he asked, adding that Democrats are pushing for additional funding so states like California, New York and Illinois can bail out their faltering pension funds. “There’s no reasonable explanation.”
Lankford also said that the federal government is covering the expense through the Disaster Relief Fund, which specifically mentions pandemic as one of its approved uses.
Lankford also addressed a proposal by President Trump to continue $300 extra per week in unemployment compensation, replacing the $600 additional funding that expired in July. Lankford said accepting that additional compensation would be a decision left up to each of the nation’s governors, meaning a governor could elect to accept that funding (and provide another $100) or allow unemployment to go back to normal in his/her state.
Lankford said he is hearing “over and over again” from businesses in eastern Oklahoma that one-fourth to one-half of their work force won’t return to work until their unemployment benefits run out, because it was providing more revenue that would a normal paycheck. He said business owners are reluctant to turn in their employees for that action. And, he also noted that fraudulent claims have skyrocketed in the unemployment system because it is difficult to oversee the sheer number of claims being made.
In other updates:
• Lankford said a proposal from President Donald Trump to suspend payment of federal payroll taxes just defers that payment until the end of the year, explaining that businesses still would have to pay those monies by Dec. 31. “It’s just deferred,” he said, of action that also waives interest penalties on owed money. But, the plan also presents challenges, he said, noting that 7 percent of tax goes into a Social Security system that already is facing insolvency issues.
•Lankford said the government has a role in helping to manage the effects of COVID-19 on public health and the economy. He said the first issue is addressing public health, explaining the government is partnering with private companies that are entering Phase 3 of human testing trials to provide a successful vaccine. This process is different than vaccine development has been in years past: those in Phase 3 also are creating 100 million vials of vaccine, so if final trials prove successful, the vaccine is ready immediately. It’s a gamble, Lankford said, adding “We (the government) can take that risk” of a $1 billion loss of trials prove unsuccessful and the vaccine unusable.
He also noted the progress being made in testing, noting, for example, a “lollypop” test that can provide COVID-19 results immediately, something attractive as the nation’s students return to school.