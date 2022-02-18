WASHINGTON, DC — U.S. Sen. James Lankford, R-OK, issued a statement Thursday on the third fiscal year 2022 Continuing Resolution to extend federal spending until March 11, 2022:
“Since September, we have been fighting for Congress to actually do its job to fund the government the right way. Here we are — the middle of February — still trying to discuss funding the government for this fiscal year. It’s time for Congress to resolve the issues with the out-of-control spending and failed budget process. This continued chaos cannot continue.
Lankford sent a letter to his colleagues saying that he would not grant consent to expedite passage of the CR without a vote on the amendment to defund the enforcement of the Biden vaccine mandates.
Earlier this month, Lankford asked the Court to stand against the presidential overreach in an amicus brief to the US Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit in Feds for Medical Freedom v. Biden.
The Senate voted on three amendments, which Lankford supported, prior to voting on the Continuing Resolution. In addition to the amendment to defund the enforcement of vaccine mandates, Laknford supported prohibiting the use of federal funding for schools and early childhood development facilities that enforce COVID-19 vaccine mandates on children, and reforms to balance the budget in 10 years.