WASHINGTON, DC — U.S. Sen. James Lankford has joined with two other senators to introduce legislation to end the National Education Association's federal charter.

The Oklahoma Republican is joining with U.S. Sen. Marsha Blackburn, R-Tennessee, and U.S. Sen. Cynthia Lummis, R-Wyoming, on the legislation. A version of the bill is being introduced in the U.S. House of Representatives by Congressman Scott Fitzgerarld, R-Wisconsin, and Congressman Jim Banks, R-Indiana.

