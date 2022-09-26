WASHINGTON, DC — U.S. Sen. James Lankford has joined with two other senators to introduce legislation to end the National Education Association's federal charter.
The Oklahoma Republican is joining with U.S. Sen. Marsha Blackburn, R-Tennessee, and U.S. Sen. Cynthia Lummis, R-Wyoming, on the legislation. A version of the bill is being introduced in the U.S. House of Representatives by Congressman Scott Fitzgerarld, R-Wisconsin, and Congressman Jim Banks, R-Indiana.
Legislators say their bills come following nationwide scandals about teachers' unions spying on parents, going on strike and fighting to keep schools closed.
“As the son of a teacher and someone who really appreciated the teachers in my life and my children’s lives, I get incredibly frustrated when our schools get distracted by social issues and become political proving grounds,” said Lankford.
“Oklahoma parents are tired of the woke ideology being pushed on their kids and the progressive values being forced into our schools by a giant teachers union, the National Education Association. The NEA created an ‘enemies list’ of parents willing to stand up to their tactics, and they work lockstep with the Biden Administration for their policy agenda. Unions should protect and preserve workers’ rights and speak out for the benefit of their members, not push a political agenda on our kids. The NEA is the only federally chartered union; it’s time to hold them to account.”
According to Lankford, a federal charter lends an organization the legitimacy of being sanctioned by the federal government and there are approximately 100 organizations operating under a federal charter. The NEA is the nation’s largest labor union and the only labor union operating under a federal charter, he said. More than a quarter of the NEA’s yearly expenditures are spent on political activities — overwhelmingly favoring Democrats, he said. In California, he said the teachers’ union spied on parents who advocated to reopen schools.
Lankford said he recently stood up against the NEA for proposing the creation of an “enemies list” at its recent conference, based on those who don’t want to teach part of the progressive agenda.