U.S. Senators James Lankford and Jim Inhofe have joined with two other senators to introduce the Constitution Education is Valuable in Community Schools (CIVIC) Act, which supports development of a Constitution-focused civics education curriculum.
The Oklahoma Republicans said the legislation was filed just ahead of Constitution Day, established in 1952 to recognize the importance of the U.S. Constitution, and the importance of citizenship and civics in daily life.
“The Constitution isn’t just paper and ink. The soul of our nation rests in what our Constitution represents: our values and responsibilities as a nation,” Lankford said. “Now more than ever we must safeguard those values and defend the Constitution’s carefully crafted guarantees of our freedoms and rights. Our nation values the rule of law, personal responsibility without government coercion, and a limited federal government. We should recommit to the values outlined in our Constitution and teach them to our children and grandchildren.”
Inhofe said that Congress established Constitution Day to recognize the importance of the document.
“For over two centuries, the Constitution has reminded us of the importance of our nation’s basis and formation: that we are a government of the people, by the people and for the people. Yet, too often, students aren’t taught about the Constitution, its history or its principles,” Inhofe said. “The Preamble asserts that the Constitution was written, in part, to secure the blessings of liberty for ourselves and future generations. We believe the best way to honor that promise is to instill the value of our God-given rights and self-governance in our young citizens. By enacting the CIVICS Act and emphasizing the importance of the Constitution in civics education, we can encourage more young Americans to be active participants in our democracy by communicating with their elected officials, engaging in advocacy and, when eligible, voting in state, local and federal elections.”
First established in 1952, Congress expanded the recognition of Constitution Day in 2004, requiring public schools and federal agencies to teach the Constitution and civics lessons. While the American History and Civics Education program under the Elementary and Secondary Education Act created grants for institutions of higher education and other organizations to develop evidence based approaches to improve the quality of American history, civics and government, entities that receive these grants are not required to include educational programs regarding the Constitution or the Bill of Rights.
The CIVICS Act would require grant recipients to develop programs that teach the Constitution.