Cris Lang is formally announcing he is a candidate for Stephens County sheriff.
As sheriff, he will use his more than 33 years of education, training, and experience to bring effective and efficient criminal justice services to the citizens of Stephens County, according to a press release. He is a social and fiscal conservative and believes that tax payers are entitled to the highest quality of service from their government.
Lang is a strong advocate for the U.S. Constitution and believes that it is incumbent on law enforcement to not only protect and serve, but also to ensure that constitutional rights of the citizens are safeguarded.
Lang was raised in Duncan, the son of Herb and Doris Lang. He graduated from Duncan High School in 1980 and obtained a Bachelor of Science Degree in Criminal Justice Technology from Cameron University in 1984.
Throughout high school and college, he worked for the Duncan Parks and Recreation Department, managing the city’s swimming pools in the summer and youth sports programs during the school year.
Lang became a Duncan police officer in August 1985, and worked patrol, traffic and narcotics until 1988.
He was appointed as a US Department of Justice, Drug Enforcement Administration Special Agent in March 1988, and completed the DEA Academy at Quantico, Va., before being assigned to the Los Angeles Field Division. There, he was assigned to the Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) Task Force, and the Los Angeles Clandestine Laboratory Task Force.
He returned to Duncan in 1991 to serve as the District 6 Drug Task Force Director, and chief investigator for the Office of the District Attorney for the next seven years.
In March 1998, Lang was appointed as a U.S. Department of Justice, Federal Bureau of Investigation Special Agent. Upon completing the FBI Academy at Quantico, Va., he was assigned to the San Antonio Field Division, Laredo Resident Agency.
In 2000, Cris transferred to the Oklahoma City Field Division, Lawton Resident Agency, and covered Southwest Oklahoma to include Duncan and Stephens County until his retirement in December 2018.
In 1991 he met his wife, Lisa. Lisa is a former Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation Agent, and they married in 1992. Together, they raised two sons, Mason and Ethan, who both graduated from Duncan High School. Mason is an Oklahoma State Trooper assigned to Cimarron County. Ethan is attending Cameron University, seeking a degree in criminal justice and is a sergeant in the Oklahoma National Guard.
Lang may be contacted via his campaign email, crislang4sheriff2020@gmail.com, or on his campaign Facebook page, CrisLang4Sheriff2020.