Work planned at North Sheridan Road and Northwest Ferris Avenue will affect drivers this week.
The City of Lawton’s streets and traffic control division will close the outside, southbound lane of North Sheridan Road for repairs near the arterial’s intersection with Northwest Ferris. The closure will be done at 6 a.m. Tuesday, with work slated to last through Saturday, weather permitting.
The closure means that southbound traffic on North Sheridan Road will not be able to turn right and travel west on Northwest Ferris Avenue. All other traffic will be able to travel as normal, city streets officials said.
Drivers are asked to use caution in the area and slow down, or plan another route.
Additional information is available by calling the streets and traffic control division at 581-3425.