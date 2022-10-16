Lakes-related amenities that City of Lawton officials have been discussing for years may finally be on the horizon.

City officials have scheduled a public meeting Monday to encourage residents to toss their ideas into the pot, as design contractor Halff Associates moves closer to completing a master plan for Lake Lawtonka and Lake Ellsworth. While the lakes are Lawton’s primary raw water sources, they also offer an array of recreational opportunities, from hunting and fishing, to camping and boating, to picnicking and bike riding. City officials have long wanted more, which was one of the driving factors when the City Council directed Halff Associates to create a lakes master plan.

