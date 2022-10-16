Lakes-related amenities that City of Lawton officials have been discussing for years may finally be on the horizon.
City officials have scheduled a public meeting Monday to encourage residents to toss their ideas into the pot, as design contractor Halff Associates moves closer to completing a master plan for Lake Lawtonka and Lake Ellsworth. While the lakes are Lawton’s primary raw water sources, they also offer an array of recreational opportunities, from hunting and fishing, to camping and boating, to picnicking and bike riding. City officials have long wanted more, which was one of the driving factors when the City Council directed Halff Associates to create a lakes master plan.
The company already created the Lawton Parks, Sports & Recreation, Trails and Open Spaces Master Plan for recreational activities associated with the city proper, and was tapped to create a lakes master plan, as well as master plans for Elmer Thomas Park and city aquatics.
Parks and Recreation Director Christine James said Monday’s session is the public meeting where residents will be encouraged to offer comments about city lakes. Some ideas already have been crafted, and those attending the meeting will “vote” on their preferences, looking at suggestions and affixing green dots to those they like and red dots to those “they don’t want to see.” Residents also will be encouraged to make their own suggestions.
The floor is wide open, James said.
“Our overall goal is for the lakes to be self-generating,” James said, explaining the city wants amenities that generate income that can be put back into maintenance and improvements. “And, to have a tourist place, so people from all over have a reason to come and enjoy our lakes.”
James said Halff and city staff are open to any credible suggestion. Over the years, city staff and residents have posed ideas ranging from rentable canoes and kayaks; additional tent and RV camping sites; and small cottages/cabins placed in heavily wooded areas along the lake shoreline. Those interested in fishing always want more fishing piers and other designated space, while hikers have suggested creating walking/biking trails along the shoreline.
James said the lakes are adjacent to other areas that already provide recreational opportunities, including Medicine Park (which has numerous festivals and musical events through the year) and the Wichita Mountains Wildlife Refuge. Biking trails also have been created through the area by different entities.
“All things are on the table right now,” James said. “We’d definitely like more amenities that are rentable.”
One of the largest opportunities may be presented by School House Slough, the city concession on the east side of Lake Lawtonka along Oklahoma 58. Local businessman Kent Waller has held the concessionaire lease on the area since May 1997, but this is his last term.
“He is not extending when that lease expires at the end of the year,” James said.
The most immediate effect for the City of Lawton comes with tenants on the concession property, who have leases with School House Slough Inc. Those leases will expire when Waller’s lease expires Dec. 31, so council members directed city staff to negotiate temporary leases with tenants, extending leases into 2023 until the city decides what it is going to do with the concession area.
“We’ll wait on that document (master plan) to see what the city plans before going forward,” said Deputy City Manager Dewayne Burk, about long-term plans for tenants.
Burk said the leases will be extended under existing provisions, meaning the fees will remain the same. Any action to raise fees “would be a council decision,” he said.
James said she expects the temporary leases to be extended for four to six months, giving city officials time to determine their long-term plan. She said while there are some boathouse slips and camp sites, the RV area is the most densely populated.
“It has been a heavily used area,” she said about the Slough, adding that means city officials need to step back to analyze plans before deciding how the city can best benefit from improvements.
That’s true of all the plans being proposed for the lakes, she said.
“There is no reason that the lakes can’t be self-sufficient,” James said.
Nate Clair, project manager for Halff Associates, said in August his firm was wrapping up its data-gathering phase, which is why it is moving into the public comment period. James said city staff hopes to have the document for review by Thanksgiving. Under that timeline, the plan could be taken to various city entities for approval in early 2023 — November and December are a notoriously difficult time to set meetings, she said.
In the meantime, lakes activities will continue as usual, although at a slower pace that typically marks the region’s cooler months.
“It gives us the opportunity to pause and reflect where we want to go,” James said. “There won’t be any huge changes off the bat.”