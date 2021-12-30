The fire that burned hundreds of acres of land near Sterling and injured a volunteer firefighter Tuesday is now at least 90 percent contained.
The blaze, which was initially estimated to have burned 1,000 acres, began at 11:30 a.m. and quickly spread as wind speeds increased. At least 30 agencies responded to the blaze within an hour of the first reports. The new estimate released by Comanche County Emergency Management puts the damage closer to 600 acres.
One volunteer firefighter was injured while fighting the fire, receiving second-degree burns to his face and hands. No new information has been made available as to the extent of his injuries.
No homes or structures were damaged in the fire, a fact Clint Langford, the Emergency Management Director for Comanche County, attributes to the speed with which the several agencies came together to stop the spread of the blaze.
“They did absolutely wonderful,” Langford said. “Most of them were there within 30 minutes. They saved a lot of homes and put themselves in between the flames and the community.”
Langford estimated that the fire was about 90 percent contained, stressing that some of the heavy timber along 165th Street in Sterling was still burning, and that Sterling fire units would continue to monitor the blaze until those final embers burn out.
Langford also said that the rainy weather that blew through the area Wednesday morning gave the firefighting effort a big assist.
“It definitely didn’t hurt one bit to get that,” Langford said.
Langford also expressed gratitude for several local businesses that provided food and water to the more than 90 personnel responding to the fire.
A second, unrelated fire occurred in the evening on Tuesday, which damaged power lines in east Lawton, temporarily interrupting the broadcast from the KSWO TV station. Langford said that this fire was put out quickly, partially due to a stroke of luck.
“Fort Sill Fire actually put that out on return from the fire in Sterling,” Langford said.
The cause of the fire in Sterling is under investigation.