FLETCHER — A wildfire in Fletcher scorched more than 1,000 acres and injured a volunteer firefighter Tuesday.
The fire began near the intersection of Northeast 135th Street and Northeast Lake Road, following mostly along Northeast Lake Road on an eastward path before firefighters halted its expansion at Northeast 165th Street.
One volunteer firefighter from Comanche County was taken to the hospital with second-degree burns. The extent of his injuries were unknown Tuesday evening. No other injuries were reported.
The fire was first reported at 11:30 a.m. At first, only three departments were involved in fighting it. When Rachel Huey, deputy director of Comanche County Emergency Management, approached the scene with other emergency management representatives, she knew they’d need help.
“We were driving up here, and watched it jump right in front of us across Lake,” Huey said. “It was spreading rapidly.”
Before long, reinforcements piled upon reinforcements, until approximately 90 personnel were on the scene from about 30 different agencies, including firefighters from nearly every community within 60 miles of the blaze.
Clint Langford, director of Comanche County Emergency Management, said that while there were many departments responding to the fire, they all came together into a single, solid team.
“They did a phenomenal job,” Langford said. “They came together quickly. It sounds kind of crazy on the radio, but everyone is really working together extremely well.”
Stephens and Grady County wildfire task forces were among the teams responding to the Lake Road Fire. The Grady County task force was released by emergency management to battle another fire that broke out in Cement. A few hours later, as the Fletcher fire’s spread was curtailed, the Stephens County task force also was released to help fight the fire in Grady County.
There were other, non-fire department agencies assisting in the effort to control the fire, including workers from the Oklahoma Department of Transportation, who worked to topple trees along the roadways to prevent the fire from spreading.
Kenny Curry, Comanche County District No. 1 foreman for the Oklahoma Department of Transportation, was one of the workers in graders knocking down trees with fire spreading around him.
“To tell the truth, I haven’t driven one of these things in about four or five years,” Curry said.
District No. 1 Department of Transportation workers have assisted local fire departments in many ways, including donating old fuel tanks to be cleaned and repurposed as water tanks for volunteer fire departments.
While Langford was hesitant to say that the fire was entirely contained, he said that he was confident the worst of its spread was over by late afternoon.
“The fire’s definitely not out,” Langford said. “I’d say it’s about 50 or 60 percent contained.”
Comanche County fire departments and emergency management crews monitored the fire over night. Road closures along Lake Road and the surrounding area were likely to continue throughout the night, until the fire was entirely out.
No structures were reported to be damaged, and Langford said there would be a more thorough report on the extent of the damage after the fire is contained enough for inspection.
The cause of the fire is under investigation, and is believed to have been caused by human error, according to officials on the scene.