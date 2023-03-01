Forget the days of racing across the Oklahoma City area to go from one State Tournament game to another because the Oklahoma Secondary School Activities Association is making it easy for the fans by having every Class A and B State Tournament game at Jim Norick Arena at the State Fairgrounds or to most prep fans it’s simply the “Big House.”
Driving on I-40 from Midwest City to Yukon or Mustang had become a necessity, especially when one school would advance its girls and boys teams to State but now you can just park at the Fairgrounds and see eight games starting today and continuing Thursday and Friday as the field is whittled down to the four state title games on Saturday.
Today Class A takes over the “Big House” beginning with four boys games beginning at 9 a.m. The second session starts at 4:30 p.m. with four Class A girls games including the 6 p.m. battle between Cyril and Okeene girls.
Thursday the Class B schools will gather at the Fairgrounds and the first game at 9 a.m. will match top-ranked Fort Cobb-Broxton boys against Goodwell. The evening Class B girls session begins at 4:30 p.m. with top-seeded Hammon facing Leedey.
And whether it’s the luck of the draw, or the unluck of the draw, if the Mustangs win Thursday morning they will be right back on the floor of the Big House at 9 a.m. Friday as the first of eight semifinal games.
Fort Cobb-Broxton fans were none too happy with the two early games but as Hines said, “you just show up and play when they tell you to play,” he said as the Mustangs prepare to begin their 11th straight trip to State. “I was OK with the first early game but I was surprised we got scheduled for the early game on Friday.”
As the veteran coach said, though, we just want to go take care of business and not worry about those things we can’t control.
Hines said that teams in the smallest classes enjoy the thrill of playing in the “Big House” so he understands that part of the schedule change. But he said Oklahoma Secondary School Activities Association officials say the change was caused by other factors as well including that finding sub-sites has become a problem in recent seasons.
While the Mustangs are considered one of the favorites in Class B, in the Class A girls field Cyril isn’t getting a great deal of the pre-event hype but Shane McLemore’s Lady Pirates are not going to be an easy foe for any team in the field.
The Pirates drew Okarche in the first round and there are few girls programs in the State with the credentials of the Yellowjackets who have claimed five titles.
Other Class A girls quarterfinal games match Seiling and Qunton at 4:30 today, Oklahoma Bible Academy vs. Caddo at 7:30 p.m. and Riverside against Vanoss at 9 p.m.
The Lady Pirates come in with a 20-4 record including losses to 2A Watonga (48-45), Riverside (67-54), Amber-Pocasset (40-36) and Caddo (34-32) in the Area title game. After that loss to Caddo, the Pirates came back the next night to beat Canute, 47-42, to advance out of the loser’s bracket.
Just a few minutes of watching video of the Lady Pirates shows how they get things done as Bradi Harmon is as explosive an offensive player as there is in Southwest Oklahoma.
Harmon has been unstoppable with her variety of skills, including a quick move to the bucket from the wings to great 3-point range. In a late-season game against Snyder she scored 44 of her team’s 84 points including four treys, 13 2-point buckets and 6-of-6 from the free-throw line.
“Bradi is just an amazing player,” McLemore said. “She’s shooting 60 percent from the field, 40 percent from long range and 80 percent from the free throw line and those are great numbers for anyone. We have some other girls who can score but at times we need the ball in her hands. At times teams are running a box-and-one against her and she’s still making shots. But the other night she only took 8 or 10 shots and we won. It’s one of those things; when we need a bucket she’s going to have the ball in her hands.”
One of the other key players for the Pirates is Hadley Gibson, a sophomore.
“Gibson is averaging about 14 a game for us and much of the time she is guarding the best player on the other team,” hye said. “Whitney McHugh is a junior who is our leading rebounder and she is also averaging four assists a game. She’s another good defender and she c always gets a tough assignment because she can handle size.”
And size will be an issue against Okarche.
“They send five girls out there who are between 5-8 and 5-11 so it’s a tough matchup for us,” he said. “We are going to run our pressure man and mwe will run and jump at times and try for traps. Plus we have worked on a matchup zone we may use because of their height and length. We are going to have to do a good job blocking them off the boards because if we don’t it could be a tough night for us.”
Mustangs guess right
For coaches who reach State with a Friday win in Area, it opens up an opportunity to go scout possible foes and for Hines he made the right call.
“We gambled and decided to go watch Goodwell and sure enough that’s who they matched us with,” he said. “We had a good crew; seven of us went and got to see them and they do have a really good 6-4 post kid (Ben Schreiner) who is probably the best post we’ve faced this season.”
Hines said that Goodwell also has good depth and will pressure the ball.
“The big kid is impressive and they have 9 or 10 guys who they can throw out there,” he said. “They will get after you in the press and never stop. They mostly run a full-court man but they also jump and run in the press at times. They want to get out and play fast. It should be an exciting game.”
Goodwell was in the running for a State berth last season but the Eagles got down against Mt. View-Gotebo and lost that one and then lost in the Area consolation game against Leedey the next night and missed out,” Hines said. “These guys have some experience even though they haven’t gotten to State.”
Hines counters with an experienced crew but freshman Eli Willits has been the X-factor this season.
“Eli just does a great job of getting us going off the bench,” the coach said. “We like to let the starters kinda wear down the other guys and then bring in Eli. That dynamic has worked because he just thrives in those situations where he’s got the physical edge and he exploits those guys who have been out there for some time.”
The Mustangs also have one of the better playmakers in the state regardless of class.
“We went back and charted assists and Kray (Rogers) had 12 assists against Duke,” Hines said. “He just has great vision and he knows where our guys want the ball when he makes a pass to them.”
And while Mustangs are good offensively, against Goodwell a key will be the ability to keep them off the boards.
“That group does a good job rebounding but our guys know what it takes and they are all in the habit of boxing off and we stress that every day in practice,” he said. “They know to get a body on their man and make sure we have the rebound. That is going to be important Thursday.”