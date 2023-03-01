State bound

Members of the Cyril girls basketball team pose after claiming the Regional title en route to earning a berth in this week’s State Class A Basketball Tournament. The Pirates battle Okarche tonight at 6 p.m. at the State Fairgrounds Arena.

 Courtesy

Forget the days of racing across the Oklahoma City area to go from one State Tournament game to another because the Oklahoma Secondary School Activities Association is making it easy for the fans by having every Class A and B State Tournament game at Jim Norick Arena at the State Fairgrounds or to most prep fans it’s simply the “Big House.”

Driving on I-40 from Midwest City to Yukon or Mustang had become a necessity, especially when one school would advance its girls and boys teams to State but now you can just park at the Fairgrounds and see eight games starting today and continuing Thursday and Friday as the field is whittled down to the four state title games on Saturday.

