Two recent homicides and a suicide have county emergency management officials rethinking the mass fatality plan.
Rachel Huey, deputy director of Comanche County Emergency Management, told county commissioners at Monday’s facilities meeting that space for fatalities at Comanche County Memorial Hospital are not adequate should a mass fatality incident occur.
“Part of what we do at emergency management is maintaining a fatality management plan,” Huey said. “If there’s a large wreck or fire, we don’t have space for more than two fatalities right now.”
Memorial Hospital has space available for two fatalities. Last week’s two homicides and then a suicide late in the week showed emergency management officials just how quickly those spaces could fill up, especially in the midst of a spike in COVID-19 cases and overwhelmed intensive care units.
Huey said Comanche County does not have a morgue of its own and relies on Memorial Hospital for storage of bodies when those bodies can’t be immediately turned over to funeral homes. She said this mainly happens when hospital officials are unable to locate an immediate family member or next of kin.
“Our capacity in our morgue is not currently full,” said Nicole Jolly, marketing director for Memorial. “However last week we had several COVID deaths that put us near capacity pending funeral homes to pick up deceased.”
Huey said her department is looking into working with local funeral homes for temporary storage in the event of a large vehicle accident or other event that could cause mass fatalities.
“I just want to make clear,” Huey said. “This isn’t due to COVID-19, rather it’s pre-planning for any mass casualty event. Not because we have anything currently.”
While the morgue may not be at capacity, the Intensive Care Unit is short on space, according to Memorial officials.
Jolly said Memorial has 39 COVID patients and its intensive care units are at 100 percent capacity, causing the hospital to halt some services.
“Our inpatient surgeries have been suspended for one week, however outpatient and emergency surgeries are still ongoing,” Jolly said. “CCMH Leadership will reassess the situation after the holiday week.”
“The community can do their part to help stop the spread by wearing a mask, avoiding large gatherings, practicing social distancing and washing hands,” said Jolly.