The July 10 visit to Lawton by Gov. Kevin Stitt and his subsequent diagnosis of having COVID-19 has left some local entities dealing with the aftermath.
For Jennifer Ellis, CEO of Cosmetic Specialty Labs, it’s meant erring on the side of caution following the governor’s visit to the business and factory, 210 SW Texas. She and three other employees spent time with Stitt and his entourage during a 30-minute tour.
Following Stitt’s announcement Wednesday that he had tested positive for COVID-19, Ellis said she immediately made the decision to shut the location down for a deep clean and sanitization. She and the exposed employees have taken tests and are awaiting diagnosis.
Stitt has been in self-quarantine since receiving his diagnosis mid-day Tuesday. He was in Lawton the afternoon of July 10 to tour Great Plains Technology Center and Republic Paperboard plant as part of an economic development trip.
Ellis said she was told that contact tracing for those who Stitt might have exposed would only go back to Saturday (July 11). He was at Cosmetic Specialties from 5 to 5:30 p.m.
“I did, in my gut, what I thought was right,” she said. “That’s still a pretty narrow window between Friday and Saturday.”
The company’s 60 employees have been allowed to stay home with pay until those test results return. The production line will return to operation, however, Ellis said.
“I did it just for the safety of all our employees’ comfort level,” she said. “We all wear masks and we all had our masks on around the other individuals. … We’re about safety first.”
The company has been working with the State Department of Health to determine how to go about the remediation.
Ellis said the company has taken a financial hit while shut down. Not anything devastating, but enough to be felt.
“I don’t make any money if I’m not invoicing money,” she said, “and if we’re not producing, then I’m not invoicing.”
Ellis represents manufacturing on the Governor’s Bounce Back Advisory Group, which helped create the three-phase Open Up and Recover Safely plan that is the reason some businesses — including restaurants and hair salons — are operating again after closing because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
For his visit to Lawton, Stitt joined Lt. Gov. Matt Pinnell after Pinnell’s group spent the morning of July 10 on Fort Sill touring the Army post. He joined the group at Great Plains Technology Center at lunchtime, for “working lunch” presentations set by that campus, Cameron University, Comanche County Memorial Hospital and Southwestern Medical Center, and the Fires Innovation Sciences Technology Accelerator (FISTA) planned at the old Fairmont Creamery by the Lawton Economic Development Corporation.
According to a statement from Great Plains Technology Center, wellness checks were conducted for every individual who entered the building on the governor’s tour. Tables were placed 6 feet apart with one person per table, and boxed lunches were served to minimize contact and maintain social distance.
Afterward, the group toured the Republic Paperboard plant in the west Lawton industrial park, according to the schedule announced in advance.
Following the governor’s announcement of his diagnosis, the building where the working lunch took place was closed and has undergone extensive deep cleaning and sanitization but no positive cases of the virus from that location have been reported as of Friday.
Video from Stitt’s visit to Republic Paperboard show the governor, lieutenant governor and members of the entourage touring the plant without wearing masks.
A spokesperson for the plant told The Constitution “we don’t have any comment at this time” when asked about any positive cases or mitigation of potential exposure at the facility.
— Additional reporting by Kim McConnell, staff writer.