Editor’s note: The story was written, but not published, before Kurt Short died last week. The Lawton Constitution wants to publish the article as a tribute to Short.
Nature is a mental medicine, and Kurt Short has been the pharmacy.
Kurt Short is an avid outdoorsman. If it is anything nature-related or relative to anything outside, one can find Short outside, doing what he loves.
“If it has fur, feathers or fins, I’ll hunt it,” said Short.
At the age of 13, Short and his family returned home to Lawton, where a young Short fell in love with fishing and hunting with his father.
“Every weekend you could find us out by the lake, teaching me how to hunt and how to fish,” said Short.
Short has combined that love of the outdoors with a mission to help veterans and youths.
With his father and stepfather serving in the military, the desire to help veterans is an ardor that runs deep for Short. It came into fruition last year when the COVID-19 pandemic was in full effect.
“Last year with COVID, the Fort Sill cemetery was not going to hold a Memorial Day or Veteran’s Day service. I just felt like that cannot happen. I felt the need to do something. So with help, I was able to get 3,500 flags and held a flag service for all the brave men and women,” Short said.
From that point on, Short knew he wanted to do more to give back to the men and women of the military. Short had an idea on a hog hunting trip with friends and disabled veterans Blake Stubbs and Thomas Moore: bring veterans to hunt and fish. Short believes the same peace and beauty the outdoors brought him can help any veteran, first responders and children too.
“Fishing and hunting worked wonders for me, and I want to bring that to people,” Short said.
That led to the creation of the Blue and the Brave. On May 3, it became an official nonprofit organization run by Short and Moore. The main mission for the Blue and the Brave is to give a safe and fun outlet for veterans and first responders.
“For me, being able to help out any way I can is my way to honor my father. He was my hero,” said Short, a 28-year veteran of the Lawton Police Department. Short also has been a police officer at Cameron University for the past 3½ years.
A typical hunting day starts with meeting at a rendezvous spot or Short’s cousin’s farm in Fletcher. While Moore handles the fishing aspect, Short handles the hunting part of the excursion. Short will have a brief discussion about safety and what is going to transpire on the trip. Once that is completed, all the equipment is gathered and ready to go. From there, the journey through the farmland begins. During the hunt, the hunter will not only get the bliss of nature, but discuss life or their service. This goes on all day or a few hours, depending on if there is anything to harvest.
From getting his first buck with his father, Short’s love for the outdoors has only expanded.
”It is my time to enjoy what God created and the beauty of nature. It’s all about the peace and quiet away from all the stress,” said Short.
For more information or to set up an event, visit the Blue and the Brave Facebook page.