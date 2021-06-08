"But love of the wilderness is more than a hunger for what is always beyond reach; it is also an expression of loyalty to the earth which bore us and sustains us, the only home we shall ever know, the only paradise we ever need," said Edward Abbey, an American author from Indiana, Pennsylvania.
According to "New Scientist," written by Kate and Joe Douglas, "Access to nature has also been found to improve sleep, reduce stress, increase happiness and reduce negative emotions, promote positive social interaction, and even help generate a sense of meaning in life. Being in green environments boosts various aspects of thinking, including attention, memory and creativity." Nature is a mental medicine, and Kurt Scott has been the pharmacy.
Kurt Scott is an avid water flower and outdoorsman. If it is anything nature related or relative to anything outside, one can find Scott outside, doing what he loves.
"If it has fur, feathers or fins, I'll hunt it."
Scott has been a police officer at Cameron University for three and half years after spending 28 years with the Lawton Police Department. Scott has spent most of his time in Lawton, but has been all over the globe. Born in Tacoma, Washington, Scott was a military child living in places like Japan, Okinawa, Germany, Karlsrushe and Fort Campbell, Kentucky. At the age of 13, Scott and his family returned home to Lawton, where a young Scott fell in love with fishing and hunting with his father.
"Every weekend you could find us out by the lake, teaching me how to hunt and how to fish."
From getting his first buck with his father, Scott's love for the outdoors only expanded as time went on. Scott's outdoor passion grew to venture other hunting cultures in different states. Traveling anywhere from North Dakota to Michigan to Tennessee, the wilderness is home for Scott.
"It is my time to enjoy what God created and the beauty of nature. Its all about the peace and quiet away from all the stress," said Scott
Scott also enjoys honoring, supporting and talking to the veterans and first responders. With his father and step-father serving in the military, it is an ardor that runs incredibly deep for Scott, and it came into full fruition last year when the COVID-19 pandemic was in full effect.
"Last year with COVID, the Fort Sill cemetery was not going hold a Memorial Day or Veterans Day service. I just felt like that can not happen. I felt the need to do something. So with help, I was able to get 3500 flags and held a flag service for all the brave men and women, "
From that point on, Scott knew he wanted to do more to give back to the men and women of the military. Scott sparked an idea on a hog hunting trip with friends and disabled veterans, Blake Stubbs and Thomas Moore; bringing veterans to go hunt and fish. Scott believes the same peace and beauty the outdoors brought him can help any veteran, first responders and child too.
"Fishing and hunting worked wonders for me, and I want to bring that to people," said Scott.
This lead to the creation of the group, the Blue and the Brave. On May 3, it became an official nonprofit organization ran by Scott and Moore. The main mission for the Blue and the Brave to give them a safe and fun outlet for all veterans and first responders.
"For me, being able to help out any way I can is my way to honor my father. He was my hero," said Scott.
In a therapeutic way, the hunters can set free of any mental baggage. For only nature, Scott and Moore in presence, it gives veterans, first responders and children a sense of comfort in a time of vulnerability. With nothing to hear but the wind blowing, it becomes a temple of peace.
While Moore handles the fishing aspect, Scott handles the hunting part of the excursion. The day starts with meeting up at a rendezvous spot or Scott's cousin farm in Fletcher. While Moore handles the fishing aspect, Scott handles the hunting part of the excursion. Scott will have a brief discussion about safety and what is going to transpire on the trip. Once that is completed, all the equipment is gathered and ready to go. From there, the journey through the farmland plains begins. During the hunt, the hunter will not only get the bliss of nature, but discuss life or their service. This goes on all day or a few hours, depending on if there is anything to harvest.
The mental freedom that nature brings is something Scott wants to bring to everyone. Anyone that may need some time to decompress, Scott wants to the man that gets the call.
"If there are any veteran, first responders, or child needs help and wants to get away for a while, contact me. I will get it done."
For more information and to set up an event, contact Kurt Scott at 580-591-6212 or visit the Blue and the Brave Facebook page.