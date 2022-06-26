Dozens of veterans, family and friends came together Saturday morning at the Korean War Memorial near the shore of Lake Helen at Elmer Thomas Park.
They came together to remember those who served and continue to serve in what for so long labeled “the forgotten war.”
Guest speaker Republic of Korea Lt. Col. Minki Kim, Liaison Officer at the U.S. Army Fires Center of Excellence speaks of the sacrifice so many made in the Korean War, from its beginning on June 25, 1950, to the present day.
“Today, we are here to commemorate the 72nd anniversary of the Korean War and to celebrate those who served,” he said. “We must give a big hand to these veterans.”
“Today, you have to believe your sacrifices have not been in vain.”
By the cessation of hostilities on July 27, 1953, almost 40,000 Americans were killed and another 100,000-plus were wounded. Seventy-two years later, 7,600 U.S. troops remain listed as either prisoners of war or missing in action.
For the Republic of Korea, commonly known as South Korea, their country was invaded by the North Koreans as a front for the Republic of China. Just under 138,000 of its soldiers were killed and 450,742 wounded. Another 32,838 were identified as prisoners or war or missing in action. Millions more civilians were killed or driven from their homes.
In its brief run involving active hostilities, the war was one of the bloodiest. Including all 16 United Nations, North and South Korean and Chinese troops involved around 1.9 million military casualties, including 815,000 fatalities were recorded.
Kim acknowledged the power of the United States’ presence in South Korea’s journey from existence to a thriving democracy. The military continues to keep its presence in the country as a deterrent of reignition to their northern neighbors.
“Your support is invaluable,” he said. “Unfortunately, the Korean War is not over yet.”
In the effort to keep the memory of the Korean War alive, Kim asked that it not be forgotten again. He also reminded all of freedom’s great price.
“Remember this noble history,” he said, “that freedom is not free.”
The reverence shown in the audience during the singing of the national anthems, both, of United States and Republic of Korea reflected the solemnity of the occasion.
One elder veteran clad in an old style cannoneer’s cap, stood at attention in salute, singing every word as Jennifer Lee sang into the microphone. Bent over a walker as he made his way to a seat, in this moment of salute, he stood strong like those remembered on this occasion.