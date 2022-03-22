DUNCAN — Kochendorfer Brewing Co. and Autism Oklahoma will team up today for the release of the first of two new cans of beer that will be featured at the brewery with artwork by a team of artists — one neurodivergent and one neurotypical — for The Art of Beer, part of a series of “Duets” art events coordinated by Autism Oklahoma.
Duets is a series of events that will feature artworks by different teams of artists. The art of beer is the first partnership of its kind for Autism Oklahoma, an organization that provides services and support for people affected by Autism in Oklahoma.
The first can will be released today at Kochendorfer Brewery, 1155 McCurdy Road in Duncan. A reception will be held from 5-8 p.m., where attendees can meet the artists, Alex Geddes and Clint Stone, and buy T-shirts and pints of beer.
The second can release event will be held at the Autism Oklahoma Duets show from 6-9 p.m. April 1 at the Paseo Arts and Creativity Center, 3024 Paseo in Oklahoma City.