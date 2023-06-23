First pulled over for a traffic stop, a Lawton man is in jail after he was accused of driving off before a K-9 officer could conduct an open-air sniff.

Elijah Lee Graham, 34, made his initial appearance Tuesday in Comanche County District Court where he received felony charges of gang-related offense, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony and possession of a firearm after former felony conviction. He also faces misdemeanor counts of obstructing police, knowingly receiving, concealing and/or withholding stolen property, possession of ecstasy, records indicate.

Written by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.

