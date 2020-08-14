A 21-year-old Lawton man was accused of attacking mental healthcare workers in a van with a knife this week.
Brandon Joseph Rainville made his initial appearance via video conference Friday in Comanche County District Court where he received a felony charge of assault with a dangerous weapon, records indicate. He faces up to 10 years in prison if convicted.
Rainville was arrested Wednesday afternoon after officers responded to a domestic incident in the 700 block of Southwest G Avenue. They arrived to find him charging a white van with a knife in his hand, according to the probable cause affidavit.
Rainville’s wife told police that he’d been inside their home destroying things before the incident. She said she left the home and was being assisted by Taliaferro’s PAC team members.
The two team members said they drove around the block a couple of times to watch what Rainville was doing. According to the affidavit, once he saw one of the women inside the van, he began to charge at the vehicle with the knife in his hand.
Rainville has a prior felony conviction in Comanche County from September 2018 for assault and battery on a police officer, records indicate.
A bond amount and future court appearance information were not available.