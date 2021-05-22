DUNCAN — In Duncan, spending your youthful summers at Kiddieland is a rite of passage.
It starts with the Kiddieland Express, a train that winds its way around the park and through a dark wooden barn. Screaming at the top of your lungs in the barn is a must during these brief few moments of darkness is required. Then there’s the airplane ride, which lets kids make believe that they are fighter pilots flying through the skies. The carousel is a musical trip around and around that prepares young children for the real star of the show, the Tilt-A-Whirl, a dizzying, twisting, turning ride not for the faint of heart.
Kiddieland is a gem of entertainment in Southwest Oklahoma, and it wouldn’t be possible without the support of the Duncan Chisholm Trail Kiwanis Club.
“The Kiwanis have been operating Kiddeland park for 60 years,” Patty Wininger, a member of the club, said. “The park has been iconic, a tradition. We’ve got people here that are bringing their kids and their grandkids to this because it’s been here so long.”
And while the park itself has been in operation for over half a century, the local Kiwanis club is celebrating 100 years today.
Duncan Mayor Robert Armstrong issued an official proclamation recognizing May 24, 2021, as the “Duncan Chisholm Trail Kiwanis Club Centennial Birthday Celebration Day.”
Though Kiwanis is a global organization, the work of each club impacts the club’s local community. In Duncan, that impact has taken the form of swimming lessons at the municipal pool, sponsoring the Duncan High School Key Club, providing scholarships to graduating seniors, selling Christmas trees and, of course, operating Kiddieland.
“One of the nicest things you can do is give back to our most valuable citizens, our children,” Wininger said. “I will tell you, you know we are so divided these days, but Kiddieland crosses all of that. You see all ages, all ethnicities, all economic backgrounds — you see it all. We are really blessed to have this stuff right here in our backyard.”
In celebration of 100 years of operation, the Kiwanis are hosting a free day at Kidieland today. Kiddieland will be open to the public from 2-5 p.m. and all rides will be free.