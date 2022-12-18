Lawton is a great example of a community that is adopting techniques that will allow them to grow, said Brent Kisling, executive director of the Oklahoma Department of Commerce.
Kisling, who was in Lawton last week, said the community is trying to "aggressively grow," something crucial in today's economic development climate.
"Your community is turning a corner right now," he said, adding he comes to Lawton when he can to see what's going on. "I like to see what you're doing."
What's going on is what the Department of Commerce wants across the state: grow the state economy. Kisling said that means the first step for any community is "know who you are." He said Lawton is in the middle of that effort right now, and it is paying dividends in terms of economic development.
In fact, he said things are looking good for Oklahoma as a whole, so much so that he recently did an interview with The New York Times about economic growth in the state. Kisling said part of what prompted the reporter's interest are reports about the number of business people who are moving to Oklahoma from other states, including Texas. Kisling said Oklahoma's net migration numbers show that people are moving to Oklahoma from 33 other states, with California topping the list with a net growth of 8,500 since April 1, 2020 (for Texas, the migration is 7,500).
But, Kisling also was frank about what is holding Oklahoma back.
Topping the list: a lack of infrastructure. Kisling said industries flying into the state see Oklahoma's wide open spaces ready for development, but many of those sites don't have infrastructure in place. Tracts aren't considered "site ready" unless they have six things: water, wastewater, fiber optics, electricity, gas and roads.
"You can't put a project in until you have the infrastructure," he said, adding Oklahoma communities now have the advantage of the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA), because the state Legislature and the federal government has earmarked some of those funds for infrastructure and economic development. Coupled with funding available through the state's surplus funds, it puts communities in a better position, Kisling said.
There is one caveat: while many locations will be receive money, it won't all come in the first quarter of 2023. Kisling said "dropping $1 billion at one time" would cause excessive price increases, so funding will be disbursed over multiple years.
Oklahoma's second drawback is related to workforce, and Kisling said there are multiple factors at play there, including the need to better align job creation with state entities that have funds targeted toward that goal.
He said Oklahoma also needs to better align curriculum with critical occupations, explaining entities need to be looking at occupations such as nursing, commercial licensed drivers and teachers, and probably should begin considering middle management. Kisling said while the state needs to do a better job aligning curriculum with needed occupations, it may be difficult to see exactly what will be needed down the road. But, the goal is to inspire young people to "get in the (job) pipeline."
The existing labor force, specifically the participation rate, is another issue Oklahoma needs to consider. Kisling said while Oklahoma's unemployment rate is low, that statistic is a measure of those looking for jobs without finding them. When Oklahoma tracks everyone over the age of 16, its employment rate is 60.6 percent, compared to a national average of 63 percent. Getting Oklahoma to the national average means adding 40,000 more people to the labor force, he said.
Why isn't Oklahoma closer to the national average? Kisling said the state has higher percentages of retired/older population, residents who are ill or disabled, and people with responsibilities at home that keep them out of the work force (such as those caring for children or someone else).
Kisling also said the state's employment rate is 68 percent for men, versus 54 percent for women. There are various factors at play the state needs to address, he said.
"Child care could help more females enter the work force," he said, adding that is why Oklahoma developed an incentive program to help day care facilities expand (like other areas, there is a shortage of day care workers).
The fourth issue in workforce development is talent: Oklahoma needs to attract more people with the talents businesses need.
The end game is a better state, Kisling said, adding the goal for economic development isn't bringing in more money.
"It's to make sure we have opportunities to at least entice the next generation to stay here," he said.