Kisling greets locals

Brent Kisling, left, executive director of the Oklahoma Department of Commerce, discusses what’s happening with economic development in the Lawton area with Clarence Fortney, center, Superintendent of Great Plains Technology Center and chairman of the FISTA Development Trust Authority, and Lawton Fort Sill Chamber of Commerce President Krista Ratliff.

 Dee Ann Patterson/staff

Lawton is a great example of a community that is adopting techniques that will allow them to grow, said Brent Kisling, executive director of the Oklahoma Department of Commerce.

Kisling, who was in Lawton last week, said the community is trying to "aggressively grow," something crucial in today's economic development climate.

