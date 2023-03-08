Kirk's EMS will soon be serving Town of Apache

APACHE — With over 50 years serving Lawton and Comanche County communities, Kirk’s EMS is now extending coverage into Caddo County.
On Monday night, during their regular monthly meeting, the Town of Apache Board of Trustees voted to award the proposal for emergency medical coverage in Apache to the Lawton-based Kirk’s EMS. The board looked at bids placed by Kirk’s, Survival Flight EMS and Apache EMS before making the selection.
Town Clerk Eugena Montgomery said this new contract follows a large amount of money put out for EMS services. With the selection, she said, they will provide the current EMS service with a 90-day notice of termination and she anticipates Kirk’s EMS will be up and running on July 1 with the new contract.
“They’ll start with a temporary station in one of our buildings next to town hall,” she said. “The citizens of the Town of Apache, voted to fund the ambulance service through sales tax revenue.”
The new contract follows the findings of a March 2022 audit that found possible fraud in the payment of $207,000 to the Apache Ambulance Service. No records were kept.
The Apache Ambulance Service lost its non-profit status for failure to submit accurate tax reports for five years in a row. Under state law, any for-profit organization that receives more than $50,000 must have a contractual agreement with the town or city. The Apache Ambulance Service had no such contract.
The contract with the Town of Apache follows last year’s partnership between the City of Elgin and Kirk’s EMS, said Kirk’s EMS Director Bruce Crowell. It’s benefitted a large area with the ability to provide more rapid emergency medical treatment, he said.
“Our dedicated team of EMS professionals, and the support of these communities has enabled us to expand our coverage and provide excellent patient care to the people we serve,” he said.
Kirk’s EMS Chief Operating Officer Hershel Kuykendall said the team looks forward to working with the Town of Apache and Apache EMS throughout the transition and “are dedicated to providing rapid access to emergency medical care in the new service area.”
Written by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.