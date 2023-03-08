Kirk's EMS will soon be serving Town of Apache

APACHE — With over 50 years serving Lawton and Comanche County communities, Kirk’s EMS is now extending coverage into Caddo County.

On Monday night, during their regular monthly meeting, the Town of Apache Board of Trustees voted to award the proposal for emergency medical coverage in Apache to the Lawton-based Kirk’s EMS. The board looked at bids placed by Kirk’s, Survival Flight EMS and Apache EMS before making the selection.

Written by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.

Recommended for you