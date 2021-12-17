CARNEGIE — The Kiowa Tribe of Oklahoma is providing its second round of tribal stimulus checks of $500 to tribal members.
The distribution is the final Economic Hardship stimulus payment of COVID-19 funds received through the American Rescue Plan passed earlier in 2021.
The distribution is part of a tribal effort to combat further economic distress felt through the virus’ delta and omicron variants and to mitigate their spread within the tribal community, said Alicia Nevaquaya, director of Kiowa Covid-19 Response.
There will be drive-through only distribution sites at the following locations:
•Tulsa, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday, Riverspirit Casino and Hotel’s south parking lot.
•Norman, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday, at the Optimist Club, 1005 Lexington Street.
•Anadarko, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday, Anadarko High School, 1400 Warrior Drive.
A valid government, photo ID will be required before receiving your distribution. All members are encouraged to mask up for these events, Nevaquaya said.
“This holiday season, the Kiowa Tribe encourages everyone to continue protecting the community by practicing pandemic safety measures like social distancing, masking up, and frequent hand washing, and vaccinations whenever possible,” she said.