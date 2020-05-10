CARNEGIE — Relief comes in many forms.
For the Kiowa Tribe of Oklahoma, news that $19.5 million in COVID-19 relief money is on the way offers a sigh of relief.
On Wednesday, the U.S. Treasury began distributing coronavirus relief funding under the CARES Act 2020 to the nation’s 574 federally recognized tribes. The relief funding is earmarked to help tribes respond and recover from the coronavirus.
Of the $2.2 trillion rescue package available under the Act, approximately $8 billion was set aside for tribal governments, according to Neely Tsoodle, tribe information officer.
“The Kiowa Tribe will receive $19.5 million of relief money that will go directly to unbudgeted costs experienced during the pandemic,” she said. “The money is not part of the tribal budget that was previously passed.”
The relief funds were first scheduled to be released on April 26 but were delayed due to a pending litigation by tribes against the U.S. Treasury for including Alaska Native Corporations (ANCs) as recipients of a significant portion of the funding destined to the federally recognized tribes.
The tribes were not consulted on this last-minute decision by the Treasury Department, Tsoodle said. They sued to prevent the funds from being allocated to these corporations since these entities do not meet the definition of a tribal government and are for-profit concerns in Alaska.
Approximately 60 percent ($4.8 billion) of the funds were freed up and distributed to the tribes this week, according to Tsoodle. The remaining 40 percent ($3.2 billion) is held up. The judge limited the disbursement until a decision is made regarding the eligibility status of the ANCs.
States, cities, and counties have already received their share of the relief funding.
Tribal Chairman Matthew Komalty confirmed that the Kiowa Tribe has received approximately $19.5 million.
“Whereas the money is considered a lifeline to help the tribe to stabilize during this pandemic, it still is not enough because of the unmet needs that most tribes in Indian Country so desperately need,” he said. “The money will help us to continue to respond to the pandemic and to help us recover from us shutting down our casinos that served as our primary moneymakers. We have been crippled economically after losing our primary business revenue.”
Komalty said the money received was based on the tribe’s population of 14,108 members.
“The Treasury Department will more than likely issue another distribution that is based on tribal employment and expenditure data,” he said.
Madame Vice Chair Rhonda Ahhaitty offered hope the U.S. Treasury resolves its pending litigation with the tribes. She said their concerns with the CARES Act funding allocation need to be heard. The Treasury’s actions are “not acceptable,” she said.
“Indian Country is suffering,” she said. “Our people disproportionately have a higher incidence rate of preexisting medical conditions,” she said. “Our health care system barely meets our health care needs.”
Komalty reminds that it’s up to the U.S. government to honor its treaty obligations to all the federally recognized tribes. Excluding the Alaska Native Corporations from the relief funding offers a good way to begin honoring those obligations, he said.
“They need to resolve the question of Alaska Native Corporations’ eligibility,” he said, “plain and simple.”
The Kiowa Tribe’s Executive Branch will administer the $19.5 million funding based on the rules and regulations provided by the U.S. Treasury Department, Tsoodle said.
Komalty is optimistic the allocation of these resources will be maximized to the full benefit of the tribal population.
“The Kiowa Tribe Executive Branch will ensure that the use of funds complies with the allowability rules and the period of performance specified in the bill,” he said.
According to the U.S. Treasury funding rules, the funds are to be used for necessary expenditures that have been incurred due to the public health emergency concerning COVID-19. The expenditures covered by the funds must cover costs incurred between March 1 and Dec. 31 of this year.
The Kiowa Tribe will be required to repay any of these funds if they are used for any purpose that is not allowable.
“Although there are no specific guidelines yet published, my staff will treat these funds as any other federally funded grant program,” Komalty said. “Since the Executive Branch of government is experienced with the auditing requirements associated with the use of federal funds, we will implement the proper internal control procedures to track the expenditures for future reporting/auditing purposes to ensure we remain in compliance with the allowability rules.”
