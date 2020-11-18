CARNEGIE — The Kiowa Tribe of Oklahoma is co-hosting a job fair to help tribal members find construction-related work.
Jobs with immediate placement will be offered, according to Neely Tsoodle, tribe information officer.
The job fair will be from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday at Red Buffalo Hall at the Kiowa Tribal Complex in Carnegie.
Kiowa preference for the work but the fair is open to the public. Social distancing will be practiced and masks are required.
Tsoodle said the tribe is co-hosting the job fair with Longbow Logistics L.L.C.. The jobs offered center around construction-related assignments such as carpenters, concrete masons, equipment operators, and brick layers to name a few.
Health insurance will be available after 90 successful days of employment, Tsoodle said. Job assignments are located all over central and southwestern Oklahoma.
The jobs available come from a series of new projects the Kiowa Tribe will be announcing in the near future.
For more information, call: 405-808-8512 or 405-406-1964.