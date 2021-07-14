Kiowa voters are asked to join a Zoom meeting this morning and talk about money.
An open hearing to discuss a newly-proposed budget from the Kiowa Legislative Branch will begin at 10 a.m., according to Anita Onco-Johnson, secretary of the Legislature. The website will be available through kiowatribe.org. You have to use your full name and provide your Certificate of Degree of Indian Blood information to register.
The proposed budget includes $50,966,380 in American Rescue Plan (ARPA) money. An earlier proposed budget didn’t include the ARPA money and despite approval, was vetoed by the executive branch. Johnson said five legislators voted to override the veto but six are needed to produce the result.
“That’s why we have to attempt to pass another one,” she said.
Johnson said the final proposed budget is due by Aug. 15. She said the new figures were received in the past week and must be included with the budget, so a modification isn’t called for at a later date.
At the Legislature’s next regular session on Aug. 14, the final budget will be presented. If it passes, it moves on to Chairman Matthew Komalty, who has 10 days to sign or veto the budget. If he again vetoes the proposal, it returns to where another vote would be taken for a potential override.
If the budget is signed, Johnson said it will then be formally presented to the Election Commission, which has up to 45 days to conduct the election.
It’s the final stage, Johnson said, that matters.
“The Kiowa Indian Council of voting members have the last say of any money that comes into the tribe,” she said. “We always have to get an OK from the tribal members.”