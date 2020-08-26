CARNEGIE — On Saturday, Kiowa voters passed the almost $63.2 million Fiscal Year 2020-2021 line-item budget presented by the tribe’s Legislative Branch, including the $1,000 disbursement of COVID-19 relief funds to each tribal member.
The tribe’s Election Commission certified the vote Tuesday afternoon as 1,044 voters cast ballots in favor of the budget, 61 percent; to 675 no votes (39 percent). Of the votes cast, mail ballots passed the measure 968-610. In-person voters cast 76 ballots in favor and 65 against.
Among the hot-button items on the ballot was the disbursement of COVID-19 relief funds received by the U.S. Department of the Treasury. According to the budget, $50,000 was allotted through the Kiowa Indian Council (KIC) budget for personal protective equipment; and in the Finance Office budget, $11,329,00 is slated for COVID-19 general welfare assistance and $13,118,400 for the $1,000 minimum payout per tribal member.
The approval of the Legislative budget follows the July 18 failure of the Executive Branch’s proposed budget.
The disbursement of the COVID relief funds has been held up since Bureau of Indian Affairs — Court of Indian Offenses (CFR Court) Chief Magistrate Shannon L. Edwards ruled July 28 in favor of an injunction that froze spending of the money received by the tribe through the CARES Act. An appeal by the executive branch means the money could remain held up for at least 120 days from the date of the injunction, which would be Nov. 25. The federal money is to be allocated by Dec. 30, according to guidelines.
Although still in the hospital for treatment of COVID-19, District No. 1 Legislator Angela Chaddlesone-McCarth, Speaker of the Legislature, said legislators are working to see where things go.
“As far as I’m aware, it’ll remain in appeal status,” she said.
With the injunction, a COVID-19 Response Center in Anadarko that opened July 17 closed 11 days later.
On Tuesday, the Kiowa Tribe announced that operations that were in process before the injunction have resumed. Those who have already sent in their applications will not need to resubmit them. At the time the center closed, the Executive Branch reported that 1,200 tribal members had applied for assistance and received it. There were at least 300 checks waiting to be delivered and another 1,500 awaiting processing.
According to the Executive Branch, all checks previously issued will be distributed.
In a video message posted to his Facebook page, District No. 4 Legislator Jessie Svitak announced that the election results were certified by Kiowa Election Commission Burnett Pewenofkit. He said the legislature and tribal members have done their part and now it’s up to Chairman Matthew Komalty to carry out the budget demands.
“Technically, the chairman is authorized to start disbursement of the funds,” he said.
Svitak said the legislature is taking advisement from legal counsel as to the next steps. He said he understood there was a clause in the judge’s ruling that the injunction would end when voted on.
Every member of the more than 12,000-member tribe of all ages has been authorized to receive the money per the COVID relief, Svitak said.
“We’ve allocated $1,000 per person, it’s in the line-item,” he said. “We allocated the funds because it’s what the people wanted, it’s what the people need.”
The District No. 4 Legislator said that despite admonitions that the $1,000 disbursement was be akin to a per capita distribution, it is following disbursement models used by other tribes.
“It’s back up to the chairman to release those funds again.”
“This is not a per cap, this is to offer assistance.”
The Constitution has requested a comment from Komalty.
