ANADARKO — A warrior people are now able to better help their elder warriors.
The Kiowa Tribe of Oklahoma held a grand opening ceremony June 8 for its new Veterans Office in Anadarko. 125 E. Broadway.
Its establishment follows the hard work of a pair of elder Kiowa veterans, according to Neely Tsoodle, tribe information officer. Pershing Yeahquo, a Marine Corps veteran, established the Kiowa Tribe Veterans Office (KTVO) in 2018. After a slow start, the present day KTVO is thriving, she said.
Army veteran LaRue Guoladdle said his role in its formation has been a labor of love.
“Veterans are my brothers and sisters,” he said. “A lot of times they open up to me, so for me to be able to offer these services and be able to point them in the right direction to get them the help they need. I feel very honored.”
Guoladdle said the KTVO serves as a hub to link veteran with claims and benefits. It’s a safe place for all service members of all branches to provide services, such as disability benefits, education and training, home loans, burial benefits, life insurance, and health care to name a few, Tsoodle said.
Chairman Matthew Komalty commended Guoladdle, Yeahquo, and the staff for their hard work and for bringing new life to the program.
“That’s why I serve, because of things like this,” he said. “Makes it all worth it.”
Komalty said these services are important to the Kiowa people. “Veterans have my utmost respect,” he said. “The sacrifices they made and the things you have done have enabled us to be here today. It makes my heart happy.”
Yeahquo said the KTVO is working to get full accreditation from the Oklahoma Department of Veterans Affairs (ODVA) within eight months. To be fully accredited means the ODVA will no longer send its Veterans Service Officers (VSO) to the worksite.
The KTVO will have its own certified officers to counsel veterans.
In the near future, Tsoodle said, KTVO plans on opening a library with Kiowa literature featured.
“Soon, the facility will be fully equipped with computers and printers for any communication a client would need,” she said. “Long time goals are to open a veterans homeless shelter and cemetery.”
A handicap equipped van was recently awarded to the tribe through the Wounded Warriors Family Support grant program. The vehicle allows clients to be driven to necessary appointments, according to Tsoodle.
KTVO offers services to any veteran and/or spouse of a deceased veteran. If you are veteran or spouse of deceased veteran and want answers or have questions, contact Kiowa Tribe Veterans Office, 580-919-7199 or 580-654-6458.