HOBART — With plans to open its doors in the coming year, the Kiowa Tribe and its casino properties are breaking ground today for construction to soon begin on a new Kiowa County casino.
The groundbreaking of the tribe’s fourth gaming location, this time in Hobart, will be at 1 p.m. just off Oklahoma 183 and close to 5th Street downtown. This will be the first tribe-owned casino in the eponymously named county where the 14,000-member tribe is headquartered.
It’s being called an exciting new page in the Kiowa Casino Properties story by Jon Peters, Chief Operating Officer.
“The success of our Red River, Carnegie, and Verden properties speaks to the attention to detail our guests expect from Kiowa Casino Properties,” he said. “With the addition of Kiowa Casino Hobart, we will continue to deliver and exceed that promise.”
The land acquisition for the property was the tribe’s first-ever in Kiowa County. The deal was finalized on March 26, and was an act to restore former lands to the tribe while providing jobs and benefits to the Kiowa people and local/regional economies.
Plans for the casino are to construct about 17,000-square feet to include slot machines, table games, a restaurant and a gift shop, according to the tribe’s information office.
The venue is projected to employ just under 160 people and around 325,000 customers are expected to pass through its doors annually. According to information provided by tribe information officer Neely Tsoodle, gross economic revenues are estimated to be around $13 million annually.
The casino will be located within the external boundaries of the tribe’s original reservation set aside pursuant to the Medicine Lodge Treaty of 1867 and many Kiowa people still live in the Hobart area.
The tribe and the Hobart Economic Development Authority worked together for several years to arrange for land within the City of Hobart’s industrial park to be conveyed, free of charge, for the benefit of the Kiowa people, according to Tsoodle. The acquisition received broad support from the Hobart community.
Conner & Winters LLP in Tulsa assisted the Kiowa Tribe with the fee-to-trust application submitted in April 2018. Negotiations regarding the project were made within the tribe go back to 2009.
Peters said the overall goal for the expansion is to provide a first-class experience for guests by providing an exciting entertainment experience that’s close to home.
“We are overjoyed to welcome the Hobart community into the Kiowa family and excited to see the magic we create together,” he said.