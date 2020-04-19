CARNEGIE — After discovering an employee was diagnosed with COVID-19, the Kiowa Tribe of Oklahoma has shut down all operations until at least May 1.
A contingency plan is being developed to continue the tribe’s elder assistance program through that time, according to Neely Tsoodle, tribe information officer.
“Today, we are faced with a great invisible devastating challenge than what we have faced in the past few years,” said Chairman Matt Komalty in a statement.
The ill employee for the just under 13,000 member tribal nation worked in an isolated role in a department that remained open during the shutdown and didn’t have much interaction with the public, Tsoodle said. Specifics about where he worked are not being released yet, however he was employed in one of the departments that remained open after most tribal programs and offices were shutdown in mid-late-March.
According to a prior statement by Chairman Matt Komalty, the Kiowa Tribal Administration on Aging had remained fully staffed for meal assistance. The food distribution and the Social Services Department had also remained opened.
“We want people to know that we are taking measures and following the guidelines,” Tsoodle said. “But as of now, the tribe is closed.”
Tsoodle said the man hadn’t been into work all of the past week and had been in self-quarantine. His family informed the tribe of his condition on Friday.
“We shut down immediately when his family informed us yesterday,” she said on Saturday. “Now, it’s just totally shut down and we’re working on plans right now to see how we’re going to keep distributing to the elders. We’re still working on that. We’re not going to stop that.”
Tsoodle said all on-site employees are off until at least May 1. Skeleton crews for some operations are working from home.
Tsoodle said the man is now hospitalized but she’s not sure if he’s in a Lawton or Oklahoma City hospital.
“He’s not doing well,” she said. “He’s in that range where it’s not good, 50-65 years old range.”
The sick man has not been in contact with his elder parents, nor has he had much contact with anyone else besides his direct family, Tsoodle said. The man’s son, also a tribal employee, is who told of his father’s condition.
“I’m pretty sure they’re (the close family) all taking precautions right now,” she said.
With over 50 confirmed cases and two deaths reported from COVID-19 in Caddo County, many tribal members are found in a hot zone for the virus.
Komalty said that several elders at the Binger Retirement Home have also fallen ill. Tsoodle said there is one member of the tribe who is confirmed to have COVID-19 but there are other tribal members who are there “that we’re concerned about.”
Tsoodle understands concerns for tribal members who have elder relatives in that and other nursing homes. They are generally in the highest risk age range. With visitations suspended due to precautions against coronavirus, prayers and hoping for the best are about all that’s available. She tried to check on her parents Friday night and was left on hold for a long time before eventually hung up on.
“All I can do is call and check on them,” she said. “That’s just really worrisome.”