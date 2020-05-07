With the U.S. government moving forward to release money for tribal governments to supplement during the COVID-19 crisis, the Kiowa Tribe of Oklahoma has announced that its executive and legislative branches worked together to secure $3.4 million in Payroll Protection Program (PPP) funding for the tribe’s casino operations.
This funding is in addition to the $1.1 million the executive branch secured a week earlier for the tribal government operations, according to Neely Tsoodle, tribe information officer. The Kiowa casinos have been closed since March 19 to protect the safety and health of its patrons and surrounding communities due to the coronavirus pandemic.
“The closures impacted the tribe’s financial resources tremendously,” she said. “When the CARES 2020 Act became final, tribal casinos were not allowed to apply for funding under the Payroll Protection Program. Congress, recognizing the need to provide additional resources passed an additional interim rule in late April which allowed tribal casinos to qualify for the program. Several members of Congress hailed the qualification as a win-win for Indian tribes.”
On Wednesday, Congressman Tom Cole, R-Dist. 4, issued the following statement after U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and Interior Secretary David Bernhardt announced a path forward for swiftly getting Coronavirus Relief Fund money to tribal nations. Cole is a member of the Chickasaw Nation of Oklahoma and co-chair of the Congressional Native American Caucus.
“I am sincerely grateful for the Trump Administration’s special attention to the unique challenges facing Indian Country during this coronavirus crisis and for working hard to get desperately needed funding out the door to tribal partners,” Cole said. “While continuing their essential government functions, tribes have also been faced with lost revenue from their enterprises and industries that normally generates the income to support their governments and health care systems. As our nation’s tribes continue their fierce fight against coronavirus, receipt of this money is critical reinforcement and will greatly help tribal communities.”
The additional funding will help the Kiowa Tribe counter the substantial reduction in its operating revenue, Tsoodle said. It allows its casinos in Devol, Carnegie, and Verden, to call back furloughed casino staff. Nearly 80-percent of the casino workforce were furloughed and will be returning to work.
The PPP program, part of the $2 trillion CARES Act, gives small businesses forgivable loans if they meet certain conditions, like using the money to pay their employees.
“We are grateful the U.S. Treasury Department and the Small Business Administration allowed tribal communities full access to the Paycheck Protection Program,” said Chairman Matthew Komalty in a statement.
The application process and the legal documents necessary to support the application required close coordination between the executive and legislative branches, Tsoodle said.
Attorneys from both branches of government, the tribal casino attorney, and the legal representative from CrossFirst Bank worked in concert to prepare an emergency joint resolution to support the current PPP application.