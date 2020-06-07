CARNEGIE — As the Kiowa Tribe of Oklahoma begins, opens up and enact its $9.5 million emergency spending plan in the wake of COVID-19’s initial impact, the executive branch is wanting the members of the tribe to know what’s available and that they are having to follow strict federal guidelines in its disbursement.
Chairman Matthew Komalty said the tribe has received, since closing down operations March 19, $1.1 million from the Paycheck Protection Program, $1.7 million through Bureau of Indian Affairs through a contract to reimburse expenditures during the emergency, and $19.8 through the CARES Act that was distributed through the U.S. Treasury. All this money comes with a series of figurative hoops to jump through and enforceable edicts. All the money disbursed is subject for federal assurances and auditing.
“We have to follow the guidelines of the U.S. Treasury,” Komalty said. “If we give it out in a way we’re not authorized, we would have to pay it back; we are not in a position to pay it back.”
“We’re trying to cover all our bases,” he said. “We’re trying to make sure all our members get the help they need.”
Handling the tribe’s role in maintaining within the complex labyrinth of rules for the money distribution, Angela Langle said the tribe has to provide the government with what every fund is distributed to and a blind sample of 40 percent of each grouping in its $9.5 million emergency spending plan will be audited. Anything that doesn’t cut the muster would then be frozen and what was distributed would have to be paid back.
“That’s a lot of money to have to owe,” she said.
Tribe Chief Financial Officer Adam Valdez said that all of that is under the scrutiny of an Investigator General. Caution is being taken seriously.
“We’re just trying to be very, very careful, trying to stay in full compliance,” he said. “We know there’s a huge need in Indian Country and we have to do it strategically.”
The rest of the $19.8 million awarded under the CARES Act will be used for direct services and to develop internal safety procedures for an expected second wave of infections from the coronavirus.
Vice Chair Rhonda Ahhaitty said implementing the eight points of the emergency spending plan is the executive branch’s focus so that every member of the 14,000-plus tribe can receive assistance. Although several have been suffering in the time since shutting down the tribe’s operations on March 19, along with most of the rest of the country, only so much could be done until things came together from asking the federal government for relief.
“Every Kiowa in the whole world will be eligible,” she said. “It’s really unfortunate that people have lost their homes … but we didn’t have that money … until way later.”
Komalty said they began the application process as soon as you could, and he feels the tribe is “probably way ahead of other tribes.”
For tribal members like Patricia Vowels, being way ahead as a tribe doesn’t help when she and her family have fallen way behind. Formerly of Lawton, she moved to Irving, Texas, a few years ago to be with her granddaughters. Her story is like that of many tribal members.
“COVID-19 hit us hard,” she said. “I’m on SSI (Supplemental Security Income – Social Security) and my granddaughters lost their jobs so we can’t pay our rent or utilities. I had to sell my car just to keep our electricity on.”
Before the virus shutdown, Vowels said she needed help with the rent. She said asking for help was met with being told the rent assistance program was out of funds or she would be asked to fill out an application only to have to continually ask for an application before it would be sent. It would take a month before, she said she knew if it was approved and that usually followed her making the phone call to find out.
Vowels said there was one time that she faxed her application and waited two weeks before calling to inquire. She was told it was lost and had to fill it out again. When she received $250, she said she was told you can only get that help once a year.
“I lost my apartment at that time,” she said. “I’m barely making it now. I need more than $250 or I’m going to be homeless. I am a proud Kiowa Tribe but come on. This pandemic hurt everyone.”
That’s a truth the executive branch officers said they understood. With the relief money available and ready to distribute through the emergency spending plan, they hoped those needs can be met.
Komalty said they have been dealing with promises made to legislators to their constituents about the money, including statements about giving tribal members $1,000 apiece. It’s something other tribes have been experiencing as there have been promises of fund distributions that have since fallen through.
“No tribe has allocated any money to tribal members yet,” Ahhaitty said.
Again, it all goes back to the stipulations for how the money is to be distributed.
“They set your guidelines, but we’re making our way through,” he said. “At first we were told it would be an allocation that we could spend as we want but then it came with a formula. They give us a little bit of money and then tell us how to spend it.”
The discrepancy between the promises made and what can be achieved has caused for there to be rising tensions. Komalty said the executive branch employees have been targeted with harassment and, in recent weeks, an incident was filed with Anadarko police after two men made a comment at a store about buying guns and taking over the tribal complex.
But as the clarification about how the funds are to be distributed gets out there, Komalty believes tribal members will see they’re on the right path and will benefit greater than a lump $1,000 payment. Recent dialogues with elders has reinforced that feeling.
“Most of them would prefer this than $1,000,” he said. “You can get more from this than just $1,000.”
There have been great pains made in putting together needs assessment forms for tribal members that will be easy to use, especially for elders. They will be available online this week and there will also be copies mailed to all adult tribal members. An information/call center is readying to open in Anadarko this week as well, according to Komalty.
Tribe operations began getting back into the swing of things last week. All tribal employees should be back to work this week. The Devol casino reopened last week and gaming facilities in Verden and Apache opened over the weekend. But experience from two employees of the tax commission contracting the illness in March has them keeping an eye on caution for the potential for future outbreaks.
“If we find that out (someone’s infected), we shut it down immediately,” he said.
With over two months of the tribe’s gaming facilities lost to the shutdown, the executive branch is seeking new enterprises to continue revenue flow for the tribe. The impact of the closure will impact next year’s tribal budget and operations. But how much is unknown at the time.
“We don’t know how much damage that will do to us,” Komalty said. “We can’t solely rely on gaming.”
Written by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.