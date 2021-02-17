CARNEGIE — The Kiowa Tribe of Oklahoma used its resources to ensure its tribal members would have food to make it through this week’s winter storm.
Under sub-degree weather conditions, whipping wind on the open plains of the Kiowa Dance and Activity grounds at the tribe’s complex in Carnegie, more than 20 tribe employees volunteered and braved the bitter circumstances to hand out food boxes to anyone who showed up last Friday, according to Neely Tsoodle, tribe information officer.
Nearly 45,000 pounds of food was handed out. The cold day didn’t deter folks from showing up, Tsoodle said. Glenn Powell, a non-native, was the first car in line. She said first still had to wait.
The truck delivering the boxes came from Tulsa where the wicked weather driving conditions already set in, according to Tsoodle, delaying it more than two hours. Powell waited in line for four hours to get his food. He said COVID-19 is no joke: “real bad bind. I lost my job and everything, needing money and food and everything.” Powell told Tsoodle he was grateful he was able to put something on his table.
Ahnawake Toyekoyah stood in the front lines directing the two-lane traffic. She volunteered to help make the day happen no matter the elements.
“Honestly, I wasn’t cold at all,” she said. “I used to live in Pennsylvania so this was nothing to me.”
The food box giveaway contained dairy, protein, veggies, and fruit. As part of a Farmers to Family and USDA grant, Lahoma Zotigh applied for the goods for the tribe. The tribe received community grant that serves anyone, not just tribal members, Tsoodle said. Zotigh told of a gentleman and his young son who drove up with his car barely running. It kept dying while in line. Once he received food, he lit up, according to Zotigh.
“His gratitude, makes me want to cry,” she said.
Cars were lined up for approximately 4 miles with around 1,350 boxes given over the course of the day, according to Tsoodle.
Benny Gray, of Carnegie, said he’d waited in line for three hours.
“The COVID kept us in for a long time; it’s not good,” he said. “So, this is a lot of help.”
Darin Zotigh the Administration on Aging Director for the tribe, was another volunteer. He had icicles on his eyebrows because it was so frigid, Tsoodle said.
“Even though it was cold outside, I had a warm feeling in my heart,” he said. “It was good to see everyone deny themselves and their comfort and get out there and work together.”
The tribal complex was closed Monday for President’s Day and the winter storm caused further shut down. Chairman Matthew Komalty said it didn’t stop from meeting Kiowa needs.
“We are clearing driveways to those in rural areas with extreme emergency needs to get in and out,” he said. “The Kiowa Tribe is also offering firewood to tribal members who need it most, households with elders are a priority.”