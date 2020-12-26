CARNEGIE — The Kiowa Tribe of Oklahoma is ending the year with activity that is hoped to be a blessing for the Carnegie-based tribe.
An intimate groundbreaking and cedar blessing ceremony were held at the tribe’s sacred dance and activity grounds on Tuesday for a new COVID-19/Senior Activity Center at the tribe’s headquarters, according to Neely Tsoodle, tribe information officer.
“The single-story building will house a conference room, office space, kitchen, huge open area for emergency lodging, food storage, and a gathering place in the event of a crisis,” she said.
It will be built behind the tribal complex and just west of the dance and activity grounds.
The 20,000-square-foot facility falls under the CARES Act guidelines.
“This is a good thing, but it came about when bad things happen,” Kiowa Tribal Chairman Matthew Komalty said in referring to the COVID-19 pandemic. “It’s going to help our people when this pandemic gets worse. This building would house them, we would not have to send them off. They can be here and we can take care of them ourselves.”
Tribal elder and leader Daniel Cozad provided the cedar blessing. He prayed over the grounds and asked for blessings and cleansing of the area, Tsoodle said.
The facility hasn’t been formally named; however, construction is set to start at the first of the year. It is expected to take nine months to complete.
It’s a continuation of progressively offering tribal members more locations for service.
The tribe opened a ready-made Continuity of Operations facility at 1605 W. Lee in Lawton on Nov. 13. The facility is designed to provide essential services year-round for tribal members, Tsoodle said.
Earlier this past week, the Assistant Secretary of the Bureau of Indian Affairs announced approval of the Kiowa’s land-into-trust application.
Assistant Secretary Tara Katuk Mac Lean Sweeney announced that the approximately 11.33-acre parcel located in Hobart is approved for development for entertainment purposes, according to Tsoodle. Although there are no finalized plans for the development of a casino, a restaurant, office spaces, other operating spaces and parking are being considered.
“A final plan has not been discussed for its use but are leaning towards an entertainment venue with multiple purposes,” she said.
Sweeney congratulated all involved with bringing the application to this point and offered a hopeful promise for the Kiowa Tribe.
“I am pleased to approve the Kiowa Indian Tribe’s fee-to-trust application for gaming, which means it can now move forward with creating new opportunities for economic and employment growth for itself and its neighbors,” she said. “The cooperation between tribal, city, county and state officials paved the way to a win-win situation not only for the Tribe but for the region as well with the promise of new jobs and revenues.”
The site is located within the Tribe’s former reservation in Kiowa County. It is hoped that, once developed, it will be home to more than 150 jobs.
Tsoodle said the tribe is seeking to restore part of its land base in its historical reservation and support its long-term goals of economic self-sufficiency, self-governance, and self-determination.
"This is a prime opportunity to embark on great purpose for our Kiowa people while providing a community endeavor that will assist with prosperous advantages, and entertainment, to this economically distressed area,” Komalty said. “We express our sincere gratitude for this approval."