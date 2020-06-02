CARNEGIE — The executive branch of the Kiowa Tribe of Oklahoma is moving forward with authorizing $9.5 million to form an Emergency Spending Plan.
The money is part of the $19.5 million the tribe received from the Coronavirus Relief Funds (CFR) received from the U.S. Treasury meant to be used to cover any COVID-19-related expenditures due to the public health emergency, according to Neely Tsoodle, tribe information officer.
According to the Emergency Spending Plan, the funds will be used for qualified allocations that fall within the restrictions outlined in the CARES Act to each tribal household and/or member enrolled as of March 1.
Each tribal member and/or household who can document a financial loss due to the pandemic is qualified to receive relief. The allocation will be administered through the executive branch with the assistance of the tribe’s finance department, Tsoodle said.
The Emergency Spending Plan will administer funds toward the following purposes and is considered a direct payment toward tribal members:
•Begin a food voucher program to assist with hardships caused by increased grocery costs.
•Provide direct emergency financial assistance to tribal members impacted by COVID-19 for the purchase of personal protective equipment, to pay past-due utilities, rent and mortgages and other financial burdens due to the virus.
•Provide assistance to elders 62 and older as well as other vulnerable populations within the tribe to encourage members to stay at home during the COVID-19 pandemic for their safety and well-being.
•Expand the domestic violence program to counter an increase in domestic violence incidents due to the stay-at-home orders.
•Establish an information center to access needed COVID-19 funding as well as to connect members’ access to all tribal programs. It will be a call center that will also serve as a walk-up assistance center.
•Expand existing tribal programs to increase outreach and service levels related to COVID-19.
•Assist students at all levels of education with online or home-school requirements if educational institutions remain closed due to COVID-19.
•Provide funding for the full amount of funeral costs where COVID-19 is proven as the cause of death as well as to provide financial assistance for those incurring additional medical costs as a result of the virus.
Tsoodle said that in order to meet the CARES Act compliance requirements, the executive branch will have applications available to be completed and documented by membership and additional staff will be available to assist tribal members with the process.
The applications are being created and, Tsoodle said, the day of release is to be announced; it is expected to begin within a week.