CARNEGIE — The Kiowa Tribal chairman is seeking to make sure that all COVID-19 relief checks issued to tribal members be honored.
The tribe’s COVID Operations Center has recently been informed that some banks and retail establishments around the country are not honoring checks issued by the Kiowa Tribe for COVID-related expenses, according to Neely Tsoodle, tribe information officer.
“This is a misunderstanding that has resulted from the Kiowa Legislature’s injunction on spending COVID funds,” she said. “That injunction has been lifted by a federal court.”
The funds were released Aug. 24 following the certification of the tribe’s legislative budget. Voters approved a projected $39 million revenue from tribal gaming and business ventures and $24.2 million in COVID relief, by a vote 1,044 to 675.
Court of Indian Offenses (CFR) for the Southern Plains Region Chief Magistrate Shannon L. Edwards issued an order dissolving in part a preliminary injunction issued July 28 that had halted the relief efforts since freezing money received from the CARES Act.
“The chairman’s office is in contact with the Court and expects to have clear guidance from the Court that all checks should be honored,” Tsoodle said.
Contact the COVID Operations Center via email: covid19@kiowatribe.org; stopping by the Kiowa Tribe Outreach Center, 804 W. Petree Blvd. in Anadarko; or by faxin: 580-654-8412.