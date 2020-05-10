CARNEGIE — The Kiowa Tribe of Oklahoma has launched a comprehensive emergency management plan in response to COVID-19.
Chairman Matthew Komalty and Madame Vice-Chairman Rhonda Ahhaitty issued the joint announcement Saturday.
The COVID-19 pandemic has caused many U.S. governmental concerns including local, state, and tribal governments to assess their emergency preparedness due to challenges faced during the current crisis, said Neely Tsoodle, tribe information officer. The tribe is continuing to assess its response to the crisis and the collateral impact to its tribal operations and support, and infrastructure to meet the emergency needs of its citizens.
Chairman Matt Komalty said the plan is a work in progress that will require continually updating and discussions begin with other local governments in the development of mutual aid agreements.
“The Kiowa Tribe must be at the forefront of protecting its Kiowa member citizens as well as the citizens of the surrounding communities,” said Chairman Matt Komalty. “We plan to use the plan as a blueprint to bring the proper dialogue to the Kiowa Indian Council, the Legislative Branch, and coordination with local, county, and state officials.”
The disruptive evens of the past month have happened suddenly, Tsoodle said. The situation created in its wake has been overwhelming to normal staff support services of the tribe. Special programs have to address the needs of response operations and recovery management, she said.
“To address disruptive events, the plan establishes the framework for the management of the immediate actions and operations required to respond to, recover from, and prepare for any future disruptive event,” she said.
The plan works from the premise that the tribe must meet its primary goals during a disaster, or a pandemic like a coronavirus: the protection of lives, property, the community, and the environment, according to Tsoodle. The overall objective is to effectively respond to disruptive events carefully and manage the process of restoring Kiowa Tribe programs and services.
Ahhaitty said there is excitement in having an initial plan in place. It will allow the intricacies of the plan to be worked through. She said she looks forward to working with their local partners in Kiowa Country.
“We believe that the emergency management plan is a good start for long-term planning and preparedness,” she said. “Without a proper plan in place, we will continue to experience chaos in a time when the allocation of resources is critically important.”
To view, the Kiowa Tribe emergency plan go to www.kiowatribe.org