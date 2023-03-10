Kiowa Tribe Housing Authority staff terminated

CARNEGIE — The long-troubled Kiowa Tribe Housing Authority (KTHA) board of commissioners has terminated its staff.

The action came during a recent emergency meeting for the Housing and Urban Development (HUD) recognized housing entity after taking consideration that “due to the amount of terminations taken place at the Kiowa Tribe under the current administration,” according to a statement by Board Chairman Bruce Poolaw. The action was to provide the terminated employees with a severance package as opposed to seemingly “certain termination” by tribal officials.

Written by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.

