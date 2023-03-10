Kiowa Tribe Housing Authority staff terminated

CARNEGIE — The long-troubled Kiowa Tribe Housing Authority (KTHA) board of commissioners has terminated its staff.
The action came during a recent emergency meeting for the Housing and Urban Development (HUD) recognized housing entity after taking consideration that “due to the amount of terminations taken place at the Kiowa Tribe under the current administration,” according to a statement by Board Chairman Bruce Poolaw. The action was to provide the terminated employees with a severance package as opposed to seemingly “certain termination” by tribal officials.
The move comes on the heels of a revision to the Kiowa Housing Law that approved in 2019 the KTHA as a “stand alone” Tribally Designated Housing Entity, as required by HUD. With the action, Poolaw stated, it is the explanation by Kiowa Tribal Chairman Lawrence Spottedbird that it is the intent of the Kiowa Tribe to take the KTHA under the tribe to be compliant with the tribal constitution. It goes into effect Friday.
The tribe lost its Native American Housing Assistance and Self Determination Act funds in 2017. That followed a 2004 review by the Southern Plains Office of Native American Programs, a division HUD, and the Office of the Inspector General. In 2007, housing funds had been halted for the tribe until they were able to prove to the Southern Plain’s Office of Native American Programs that they could oversee their funds in a responsible, compliant, and regulatory manner.
In 2019, the Kiowa Tribe was notified that HUD had accepted the tribe’s efforts taken to get back into compliance by the current Kiowa Tribal Housing Authority. By taking the authority under the tribe, according to Poolaw’s statement, HUD made the determination that due to the amount of terminations of tribal and non-tribal members, the best solution was to make the terminations.
“Serious considerations were also taken by the governing body of the KTHA pertaining to comments made by the Kiowa Tribal Chairman as to future plans that he has for the NAHASDA funding, although the NAHASDA funding is provided to and for the Kiowa Tribe, this funding has and always will have regulatory compliances that are monitored very closely by HUD personnel,” he stated, “anything spent out of regulation will be required to be paid by out of tribal funds.”
Poolaw stated that is a grave concern of the KTHA board of commissioners.
Recognizing the action may be scrutinized by tribal officials and tribal members, until tribal officials have gone through the process of notification to Southern Plain’s Office of Native American Programs and given approval to move the housing authority and all Native American Housing Assistance and Self Determination Act funds under the tribe, it was the board’s authority to take action. It is intended to aid the tribe in creating a housing “division” or “department” to comply with the tribal constitution, according to the statement.
Poolaw stated that despite rumors circulating about “wrong doings” by the KTHA administration, every step of action has been overseen by Southern Plain’s Office of Native American Programs in Oklahoma City.
If you have questions regarding the actions, call the Southern Plain’s Office of Native American Programs administrator, 405-609-8428.
All future housing assistance request should be directed to the Kiowa Tribe, according to Poolaw’s statement.