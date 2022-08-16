ANADARKO — Wednesday is hoped to be a marker for movement forward for Kiowa Tribal members to have access to affordable housing.
The Kiowa Tribe Housing Authority and its commissioners will host Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) and tribal officials at 1 p.m. at its offices, 1701 E. Central Blvd. in Anadarko, for an official recognition of the progress.
The Kiowa Tribe Housing Authority has been notified by HUD that it has been approved for a $5 million grant for infrastructure and home construction in the Anadarko area, said Yvette Tsotigh, administrative assistant for the housing authority.
“This is a huge occasion due to the fact that the KTHA has not built any new homes in over 25 years, so our administration and commissioners are very proud of that fact,” she said.
Housing authority Executive Director Billy Komahcheet said the money comes from the Indian Housing Block Grant Competitive Grant. This particular grant is available to Native American tribes with over 500 tribal member population throughout the nation on a competitive basis. It’s intended to feel a deep need for the tribes, he said.
According to the formula that the Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) calculates for tribes, the Kiowa Tribe is ‘lacking’ approximately 1,200 homes for their tribal members, based on tribal population,” he said.
The concept for the new homes is to benefit low-income tribal members and their families to be able to have a home of their own to be able to raise their children in a safe and secure environment as well as a home to be proud of, Komahcheet said. It’s the first of many hoped steps forward to benefit the Kiowa people.
“It is the plan of the KTHA to be able to procure land for future development in other areas where tribal members will benefit pertaining to employment and schooling,” he said.
The development will begin on 40 acres of land in Anadarko the tribe acquired. The grounds were previously the Municipal Golf Course, located on the southeast section of the town and donated it to the Kiowa Housing Authority for the construction of homes, Komahcheet said.
“Currently, regulatory environmental processes are under way for the land. Once completed, the procurement of an architect/engineer and construction company will take place,” he said. “The plans are for 40 lots to be prepared for the construction of three- and four-bedroom homes.”
Komahcheet said he understands why many question “Why has it taken so long?” for housing progress to take place for the Kiowa tribe. In 2004 a division of HUD began its review of the Kiowa Tribal Housing Authority. The result brought a total of 14 issues along with four concerns from the Office of Inspector General.
In 2017, HUD implemented remedial action against the Kiowa Tribe, meaning the tribe lost its Native American Housing Assistance and Self-Determination Act funds until able to prove it could oversee their funds in a “responsible, compliant and regulatory manner,” according to Komahcheet.
After a reprioritization and other actions to meet requirements, including hiring Komahcheet in 2018, the housing authority passed all the markers and requirements. Its status and abilities were reinstated in July 2019.
All this fell under “A New Vision for KTHA” completed in 2020, Komahcheet said.
“The current KTHA administration basically had to create a new housing authority (compliant with HUD regulation) and authorized by the legislative and executive branch of the Kiowa Tribe, a task that has never taken place in the state or region,” he said.
There is still a lot of work to come, according to Komahcheet. HUD regulatory requirements require that housing authorities take certain steps prior to “dirt being turned,” he said. Once the regulatory requirements are met, projections are to begin work no later than November.
Komahcheet said the grant approved a five-year project, however housing authority officials plan on the completion of the infrastructure, to include; dirt work, utility installation, roads (curbs and gutters), sidewalks, and lots for homes to be ready within a year and half (weather and any other obstacles aside).
“Once this process is completed, construction of homes will begin,” he said.
However in the build-up to this moment and since being approved to administer the housing program and funding, Komahcheet said, the housing authority administration, under the leadership of its board of commissioners has concentrated on much needed repairs for mostly elder tribal members that have gone unattended for many years. After keeping up, it’s time to move forward, he said.
“Now that a big part of those situations have been addressed, new construction of homes are a priority,” he said. “This is something that hasn’t been done for the Kiowa tribal members in over 20 years, this administration is very proud of that fact.”
Written by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.