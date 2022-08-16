ANADARKO — Wednesday is hoped to be a marker for movement forward for Kiowa Tribal members to have access to affordable housing.

The Kiowa Tribe Housing Authority and its commissioners will host Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) and tribal officials at 1 p.m. at its offices, 1701 E. Central Blvd. in Anadarko, for an official recognition of the progress.

Written by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.

