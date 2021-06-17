CARNEGIE — The Kiowa Tribe’s Executive and Legislative Branches have verbally agreed with disbursing the American Rescue Plan Act Funds (ARPA).
After three meetings to discuss the annual budget as well as the ARPA funds, the two branches made the verbal agreement June 10 on an emergency joint resolution that would disburse $2,200 for adults 18 and above, and $500 vouchers ($300 for clothing, $200 for food) for children, according to Neely Tsoodle, tribe information officer.
Other plans for the funding proposed by the Executive Branch would include: scholarship debt assistance, household assistance, medical bill debt, COVID-19 survivor aid, additional burial assistance, rental, mortgage, homeownership assistance, housing repair, assisted living, artisan loss of income, incarceration re-entry support, business infrastructure, education backing for students, and wellness aid that would check on elders and mobile vaccination units to name a few programs, Tsoodle said.
The federal guidelines for the disbursement funds require the disbursement amount may not be ‘egregiously’ more or less than the $2,000 federal stimulus payment.
The Kiowa Tribe disbursement amount of $2,200 per adult 18 and older uses a lesser percentage of the Rescue Plan initial payment at 42 percent compared to one of the largest Oklahoma tribal nations, $2,000 or 43 percent, according to Tsoodle.
“The Kiowa Tribe hopes the Emergency Joint Resolution will be signed by the Kiowa Tribe legislature as agreed upon so that the application process can begin immediately and the $2,200 can be disbursed as early as late July,” she said.