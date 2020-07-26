ANADARKO – The Kiowa Tribe of Oklahoma continues with its COVID-19 pandemic assistance.
Opened in early June, the old Carl’s Jr. building in Anadarko has become the home to the tribe’s Response Program and Application Assistance Center, 804 W. Petree. There are 10 members of the team answering phones, emails, faxes and tribal members visiting the drive-thru window.
But, a rift between the Carnegie-based tribe’s Executive and Legislative branches has caused question regarding the distribution of COVID-19 relief funds to those in need. Earlier last week, the Bureau of Indian Affairs Court of Indian Offenses continued an injunction and also postponed an impeachment hearing of Chairman Matthew Komalty that had been scheduled for Thursday.
Angela Chaddlesone McCarthy, District 1 Legislator and speaker for the branch of government, said an injunction was placed on the executive branch due to disagreements about the use of COVID-19 funds received by the tribe through the CARES Act.
Tribe information officer Neely Tsoodle said that despite the injunction, operations continue in attempting to help with relief.
“The legislators’ attempt to close the center and all COVID-19 funding is pending,” she said. “Everything will continue and there is no deadline.”
The COVID-19 Response Center is fully-funded through the $19.5 million CARES Act Emergency Assistance Funding received by the tribe from the U.S. Treasury.
The Kiowa Food Assistance Program is also providing additional funding due to the rise of food costs.
All relief is available to any Kiowa tribal member living anywhere in the world.
Applications for COVID-19 assistance are available on the tribe’s website, www.kiowatribe.org. You may email your information to covid19@kiowatribe.org.
Call 580-591-0864 for further assistance.