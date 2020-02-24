MUSKOGEE — The Kiowa Tribe of Oklahoma is chartering the state’s oldest operating institution of higher learning.
The agreement will benefit its tribe’s students seeking a college education.
The Kiowa Tribe agreed Thursday to charter Bacone College when Tribe Chairman Matthew Komalty and College President Dr. Ferlin Clark signed an agreement at the tribe’s headquarters in Carnegie.
“We are honored to have the Kiowa Tribe join our consortium of Oklahoma tribes as we transform Bacone College into a tribal college to provide educational opportunities to tribal members,” Clark said. “We continue to seek formal designation as a tribal college, and we’re grateful to the Kiowa Tribe for their unanimous support.”
The connection between the college and chairman is strong and helped him decide to join the partnership. Komalty said he is honored to be a part of chartering Bacone College, where his father and brother had both been students.
“I’m honored because of what Bacone College has stood for all these years, the students they have served. They’ve had some trials, but it appears Bacone is on its way back up,” Komalty said. “They should be recognized especially for their efforts to bring back culture. Those efforts make all tribes stronger.”
Bacone College was founded 140 years ago in 1880 in Muskogee as Indian University. The school began classes in “Indian Territory” 17 years before statehood.
Kiowa District 7 Legislator Modina Waters sponsored the resolution for the tribe to charter Bacone College, which will offer reduced tuition to all Kiowa Tribal citizens.
“I met Dr. Clark almost two years ago at our Fourth of July Kiowa Gourd Clan celebration,” Waters said. “We developed a friendship that led us to chartering Bacone College, and we look forward to having that relationship with Bacone.”
In addition to the Kiowa Tribal charter, the United Keetoowah Band of Oklahoma Indians, Osage Nation, Otoe-Missouria Tribe, and Cheyenne and Arapaho Tribes of Oklahoma have also chartered Bacone College.
The Kiowa Tribe is a federally recognized with its headquarters located in Carnegie. The Kiowa Tribe has an enrollment of approximately 14,000 members with a quarter blood quantum required for tribal membership. The Kiowa Tribe oversees 22 tribal and federal programs such as: transportation, social services, higher education, Administration on Aging (AOA), community health, tax commission, child care, and food distribution to name a few.
You can learn more about the Kiowa Tribe of Oklahoma: www.kiowatribe.org.