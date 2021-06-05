CARNEGIE — The Kiowa Tribe of Oklahoma has received official confirmation it will receive almost $51 million from the American Rescue Plan Act.
The Carnegie-based tribe received the news from the U.S. Treasury Department regarding its Fiscal Recovery Funds from the act. According to the tribe’s information office, the amount received in the first of two allocations is identified as $50,966,838.27.
The tribe’s executive and legislative branches are working together to form a plan to best utilize the funds to benefit tribal members through programs and services, according to Neely Tsoodle, tribe information officer. She said the tribe will assess people’s needs through a survey engagement to be distributed through communication and the media before a plan is finalized.
The American Rescue Plan Act, also called the COVID-19 Stimulus Package, is a $1.9 trillion economic stimulus bill passed by Congress and signed into law by President Joe Biden in March.
For further guidance on allowable use of the American Rescue Plan Funds, visit: Home.Treasury.Gov.