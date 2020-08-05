CARNEGIE — The freeze of COVID-19 relief funds following a court injunction has prolonged hurting among Kiowa tribal members.
It was just over a week ago, July 28, that Court of Indian Offenses (CFR) Chief Magistrate Shannon L. Edwards ruled that any use of the $19.7 million awarded to the Kiowa Tribe of Oklahoma by the U.S. Department of the Treasury is to be decided by the tribe’s citizens. That means, at the earliest, Aug. 22 is the date that funds can open up for usage. That’s when a line-item budget that includes the funds will be put before voters to determine its future.
Chairman Matthew Komalty and the Executive Branch wants to use the money to fulfill its plan for COVID-relief assistance for tribal members. This plan does not include direct-payments of funding but, instead, is geared to offset COVID-19-related losses.
The Legislative Branch wants to make a direct payment of $1,000 to each tribal member and follow up with left-over money for any further relief. It’s a matter that will be among the line-items identified on the Fiscal Year 2020-2021 Budget that voters will choose among Aug. 22.
According to provisions from the CARES Act regarding tribal governments, funds received are to be used for necessary expenditures incurred between March 1 and Dec. 30, due to the COVID-19 public health emergency and not accounted for in the most recently approved tribal government budget. The monies are under heavy government regulations that include random sampling of 40 percent of program funds distributed being under scrutiny by an audit.
These stipulations are part of the Kiowa Executive Branch’s reasoning for setting up its relief efforts in a way that doesn’t lead to direct payouts. In this manner, the money serves more as a grant and is under the investigative jurisdiction of the Inspector General’s Office. Komalty has told The Constitution that if money is distributed in an unsanctioned manner, it potentially would have to be paid back.
As the tribe’s assistance and call center had opened in early-July, applications for assistance were being taken and, in some cases, tribal members received or were on the verge of receiving the first funding assistance distributed. Then, the injunction stopped everything cold, according to the Executive Branch.
More than 1,500 checks were awarded and given to tribal members and approximately 500 checks were in the process of being awarded but are now null and void, according to Neely Tsoodle, tribe information officer.
“This injunction has caused a lot of pain and suffering among our people,” Komalty said. “That is the saddest part of this entire situation.”
The chairman blames the Legislature for the injunction and claims it has also caused a stir at local banks and that regular tribal payroll and business checks are not being cashed.
According to Komalty, the opportunity to use the COVID money is held up for at least three months (120 days). If the courts lift the injunction at that stage, he said, the Executive Branch will only have a month to release to the monies to programs, services and the people.
“Our intent is to give the funding back to the people because they deserve and need it,” Komalty said.
Among those tribal members affected is Roberta Yeahquo. She has recently returned to the Southwest Oklahoma homelands because of fears about the virus. She just wants to know her tribe will be there for her.
“I am 72 and I have to move back because of my age,” she said. “I didn’t want to be in New Mexico. I feel if I got sick, I might end up in a lost baggage if I died.”
A hope remains that the tribal members’ thoughts have an impact in what direction relief comes from. Rusty Cozad puts blame on the chairman for not being compliant to the tribe’s constitution by failing to put the COVID relief money before the Kiowa Indian Council (KIC), the tribe’s supreme governing body. He said Komalty has committed other constitutional violations that led to his impeachment hearing on July 30. The hearing was halted by another injunction, this one sought by the chairman in CFR Court.
“That’s the suffrage we as Kiowas had to endure and some have benefitted from it already, prior to the Legislature injunction to freeze the process,” he said. “I reside out of state and enrolled Kiowa, and I submitted my application and find out it’s frozen.”
Komalty said the blame lays at the feet of the Legislature who he said didn’t review and modify the budget the Executive Branch submitted Jan. 30. He accused members of attempting to force the issue take control of the CARES ACT funding through a legislative process that circumvents constitutional requirements, he said.
Following the injunction, the Legislature’s speaker, District 1 Legislator Angela Chaddlesone-McCarthy, said the call center’s staff could possibly remain on site completing applications already received. That plan would entail the employees being paid with tribal funds which could be reimbursed following approval by the KIC. She said there has been a proposal made to the chairman that he could pay out those pending applications and those who received or was about to receive a check when the bank accounts were frozen with tribal funds, and get reimbursed following the budget election.
The dueling efforts to control the COVID-19 relief funds has become “a double-edge sword on both sides,” according to tribal member Raven Blu. She said the executive application process can be helpful to those directly impacted. But, she said, constitutional process wasn’t followed.
“The issue with it is that the COVID budget was not approved to spend and that has led to the injunction,” she said.
For the Legislature plan to work, Blu said enrolled members receiving the proposed $1,000 allotment dismisses “a whole demographic of young families who are not enough (1/4-blood quantum Kiowa) to enroll, as well as tribal members living out of state.
“This issue is an ‘at-risk’ if a vote does not pass on Aug. 22,” she said.
Cost of living rates for tribal members living in different areas can differ greatly. Blu said that, among District 7 for example, the same relief amount that would help a tribal member in another district wouldn’t meet the needs elsewhere. She believes there will be tribal members losing out with either plan.
“These are the same ‘in-need’ minority populations that are getting left out of the CARES Act funding across the board, and the ‘gig and service work industries’ that are suffering the most across the nation,” she said “The major hindrance for the Kiowa tribe leading to the political upheaval has been this very tactic to provide for certain blood quantum’s and only those in the service area, even though the larger demographic is calculated as the need federally, but ultimately left out.”
For Carla Tawkoyty, she sees the situation as one where the Executive Branch was stymied by the Legislature. She said there are a lot of things that have led up to this point, including allegations of mishandling the funds, that are, in her view, hurting the process.
“This grant was set to help our tribal members through this ongoing pandemic,” she said. “Many people have suffered, not only Native Americans, but must our tribal members suffer more at the hands of these seven legislators whom clearly are making history, as they say, to recall a chairman that’s looking out for his tribal members?”
Tawkoyty, who worked at the COVID Call Center in Anadarko, said the day the money was frozen, there was a grandmother who had traveled from Lawton who was next in line to receive a check. She had to, instead, be turned away, along with many others, she said.
“It’s one thing to hear of things like this; it’s another to witness the impact,” she said.
