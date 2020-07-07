CARNEGIE — After a tribal employee tested positive for COVID-19, the Kiowa Tribal Complex is closed today except for virus testing.
As a precaution, all employees are asked to take another COVID-19 test. A private contractor will be at Red Buffalo Hall at the tribal complex from 10 a.m. to noon today to conduct tests on tribal employees. Test results should be available within 24 hours, Neely Tsoodle, tribe information officer said.
“The latest employee who tested positive does work with youth and adults,” Tsoodle said. “All employees and summer youth are required to be tested (negative) before they come back to work.”
All employees must be tested and have their negative result documentation before returning to work, according to Tsoodle. Testing done today will be for tribal employees. It will also be offered to the summer youth workers.
Non-tribal employees can test at any testing site they choose but have the option to test at Red Buffalo Hall at a fee of $60.
The Safety Response Team is devising a policy to ensure employees are safe during this pandemic, Tsoodle said.
To return to work at the tribal complex, employees will not be allowed into the building without a negative test result with documentation.
“As we have arranged for all buildings to get sanitized, we ask that all employees, once they are back at work, to wear face masks for the protection of everyone,” Chairman Matthew Komalty said in a statement.
